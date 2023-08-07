Angela Deem reveals if she and Michael Ilesanmi are still together ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Angela Deem dished about her rocky marriage to Michael llesanmi in a recent interview and shared whether they are still together.

The TLC star is ready for us to see her and Michael hash out their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which will feature five couples on the brink of splitting.

Angela reasoned that the show — which will feature a team of professionals helping the couples navigate their relationships — really was a last resort for their relationship.

Last season, during the couple’s stint on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we saw much of the same toxic issues between Angela and Michael.

At the dramatic Tell All, we also found out that the Nigerian native had cheated on his wife, but viewers seemingly gave Michael a pass because of Angela’s treatment of him over the years.

However, during her recent interview, the 57-year-old opened up about her husband’s infidelity and why she chose to give him another chance after that.

The question is though, are they still together today?

Angela Deem talks about the status of her marriage to Michael llesanmi

The teaser for 90 Day: The Last Resort featured a moment from the finale when Angela Deem dramatically showed Michael divorce papers and declared that she was done.

However, was this all for the cameras or did they call it quits for good?

Angela had a chat with Entertainment Tonight, and she was asked about the status of their relationship.

“We’re still legally married,” she revealed. “I am in love with him, but you know, love don’t keep a person together. You both have to come to an understanding and this journey we’ve been on it just went explosive each season.”

As for whether they are still together, Angela said we’ll have to watch the show to find out.

“You’ll just have to wait and see. I’m not even gonna give you a clue,” said the Georgia native.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem talks about infidelity in her marriage

Angela confirmed that she did serve divorce papers to Michael as we saw in the teaser.

“I’m just not gonna let you know if I signed them or threw them away,” she teased.

The TLC personality touched on Michael’s infidelity with another American woman and noted that as a reason for the divorce papers.

Michael confessed that he told the woman he loved her and that he was just using Angela to get to the United States.

“This is serious to me” warned Angela. “I’m getting older and if he is making me think that he’s using me…or if he really is using me to come see someone else, well you better do some changing.”

Check out Angela Deem’s interview with Entertainment Tonight below.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.