Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have mended their relationship after cheating caused breakup

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are back together again after a brief split following the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

The couple participated in a 90 Day Fiance couples therapy edition in January of this year and seemed to have reconciled after filming at the Isla Bella Resort and Spa in the Florida Keys.

An insider close to the couple told In Touch they had reconciled after their brief split in January.

“Yes, I can confirm they are back together again,” the insider said. “Michael did cheat on her, and Angela got back with him.”

The couple faced fidelity issues when Angela was communicating with another man on TikTok named Billy and then caught Michael cheating with another American woman that was caught on audiotape.

Angela said she talked and flirted with other men to make Michael jealous. Michael didn’t deny having an online affair but said he made a mistake and attempted to smooth things over at the Tell All.

Angela said she had protected Michael throughout their relationship, and she didn’t want him to have a social media account because of his cheating behavior.

He briefly had an Instagram account he hid from Angela, which was apparently how he met the other woman he was caught communicating with late last season.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were one of the confirmed couples at the 90 Day Fiance couples retreat

Angela and Michael were among the several cast members confirmed to be featured in a 90 Day Fiance couples therapy retreat filmed in January of this year.

The couples were spotted at the Isla Bella Resort and Spa, and the filming was so disruptive to guests they complained to management about limited amenities and F-bomb tirades outside their room. Given Angela’s track record, fans have to wonder if it was Angela cussing up a storm at the resort.

The resort has been used for reality TV shows such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Married at First Sight.

Perhaps couples therapy worked for Angela and Michael because Angela seems to be happy jet-setting on social media.

Angela Deem is happily entertaining 90 Day Fiance fans outside of the show

Angela has been hanging out with friends in Southern California, far away from her home in Georgia. Later this month, she planned a meet and greet in Cathedral City, California.

She also posted a video on Instagram from West Hollywood while enjoying her time hanging out with friends. Time will tell if her plans involve staying together with Michael for another season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.