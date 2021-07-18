VPR: Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan dish on lessons learned from past breakups

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney sat down with her former co-star Dayna Kathan to dish on all things breakup-related. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz recently sat down with former Vanderpump Rules personality Dayna Kathan for a discussion on all things breakup-related.

The VPR beauties aren’t immune to the ups and downs of relationships and both during a recent episode of Katie’s podcast, both admitted that there are plenty of lessons to learn from the ending of a relationship.

Although Dayna won’t be returning for the upcoming Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, she’s managed to maintain her friendships with some of the cast, including Katie.

And the topic of breakups was the perfect opportunity to delve into everything they’ve learned about themselves throughout some of life’s toughest moments.

Katie and Dayna admitted their annoying habits

During their talk on Katie’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, the two ladies discussed various topics. From their bad habits that may annoy their partners all the way to how to survive bad breakups.

Although Katie has been with her husband and co-star Tom Schwartz for over 15 years, Katie knows that there are certain aspects of her personality that may be harder to accept than others.

“I will literally not unpack from a trip for as long as possible,” Katie admitted.

She continued to say that she would leave suitcases tucked in the corners of rooms or in the trunk of her car in order to avoid dealing with them.

Dayna shot back that she’s the opposite and stated that she had to unpack as soon as she got home.

They then discussed their other bad habits including playing with their hair and whether they left dirty dishes in the kitchen sink overnight. But for all the bad habits that may contribute to a breakup, Katie and Dayna decided to delve into the other breakups that people experience too.

“Breakups happen in all areas of life,” Katie shared. “You break up with your romantic partners, you break up with your friends… You break up with yourself. And how we deal with those things, it all varies.”

Katie and Dayna agree that breakups only work if you have learned from them

One of the heavier topics the women brought to the table was just how heavy different breakups can be.

“Some are more painful than others. And I think that people would automatically assume it’s romantic breakups. But like, some of the worst breakups I’ve had in my life had had nothing to do with someone I was boning,” Dayna admitted.

She continued to share that friends she’s had to break up with after their “season” in her life was over, were some of the most painful moments of her life.

But, they both agreed that although the breakups are tough, they’re often necessary and the most important takeaway needs to be whatever you learned from the relationship.

“The important thing is learning,” Katie said. “[Because] if you’re not learning, you’re not growing.”

For Katie, it was advice from her mom that helped her navigate the breakups in her life. At one point she told Katie that “this is going to make you stronger,” and Katie credits this advice for getting her through some really dark periods.

And along with the strength, Katie said the next most important takeaway from a breakup is learning to not repeat mistakes. Both she and Dayna admitted that they’ve seen friends end relationships only to jump back in with another similar personality and watched as history repeated itself.

Despite all the hardships, Dayna confessed that growing is often uncomfortable but is necessary.

“Change is hard,” she admitted. “And when you get in a pattern with other people, no matter who they are in your life or what’s going on, like…recognizing ‘this needs to change. This needs to end. I have to put this behind me. And I need to honor it for what it was and just move on and, you know, keep growing.’ It’s uncomfortable…it’s something necessary.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.