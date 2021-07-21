VPR Cast steps out to attend premiere for Randall Emmett’s directorial debut

Randall Emmett made his directorial debut with new film and the Vanderpump Rules cast showed their support at the premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Vanderpump Rules cast isn’t slowing down just because filming for Season 9 has wrapped. In fact, the cast, including former Vanderpump Rules cast members, stepped out for a special occasion in support of Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett.

Randall made his directorial debut with a new film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which stars Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sistine Stallone, and the VPR cast was in attendance for the premiere.

After the announcement that several Vanderpump Rules cast members wouldn’t be returning for Season 9, many fans were concerned that would mean the end of seeing some of their favorite personalities together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully, it seems the group is as close as ever, and many of them took to their social media accounts to share their experience with fans and followers.

Vanderpump Rules cast attends premiere for Randall Emmett’s new film

Midnight in the Switchgrass marked a monumental accomplishment for Randall. Although he has produced several big-budget movies, including The Irishman and Lone Survivor, this feature marks his directorial debut.

Naturally, Randall’s fiancee, Lala Kent, was in attendance to support his accomplishment.

Lala’s co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz, and Charli Burnett and boyfriend Corey Loftus were also in attendance.

The entire group showed up dressed to impress on the red carpet, and they didn’t miss the opportunity to share their looks on social media.

Lala shared a picture of herself and Randall from the red carpet and captioned the post, “& to my soulmate. My life partner. My baby daddy. Congratulations. I am so proud of you. You did it, boo [white heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright also attended and shared a snap to her Instagram Stories of herself, Stassi Schroeder, and Scheana, with Brock photo bombing in the background.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Kristen Doute was also in attendance, and over on her Instagram Stories, she posted a sweet picture featuring Lala and Brittany.

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

James Kennedy was in a special position for the evening and took to his Instagram Stories to share the good news that not only would he be attending the premiere, but he would be DJing the afterparty as well.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James will be taking his DJing skills on tour with Lala and Randall later this year

The movie premiere afterparty isn’t the only place that fans will find James DJing for Lala and Randall.

In fact, James recently announced that he will be joining Lala and Randall later this year when they take their Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast on tour.

“Yes, that’s right guys. I’m joining Lala and Randall on their tour,” he stated in his Instagram Stories. “The first three dates, which are all of the Texas dates. I can’t wait to see you all there.”

And James isn’t the only VPR star that will be joining Lala and Randall on tour. In a recent episode of their podcast, Lala also announced that Brittany and Jax will be joining them for the Florida leg of the tour as well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.