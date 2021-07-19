VPR: Cast films engagement party for James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss while in Santa Barbara

The Vanderpump Rules cast celebrated James and Raquel’s engagement while in Santa Barbara. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The Vanderpump Rules cast is nearing the end of filming for the upcoming Season 9, but they’re not skipping to the end without celebrating life’s big moments first.

During their recent trip to Santa Barbara, the cast gathered to celebrate two VPR castmates who are celebrating their recent engagement.

James Kennedy and his now-fiancee Raquel Leviss announced they were engaged back in May, and it just so happened that this was around the time filming began for Season 9. So fans were hopeful that their engagement would work its way into the new season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And it seems that fans will get what they’re hoping for as the cast was recently filming the engagement party celebration for the happy couple while in Santa Barbara.

Vanderpump Rules cast celebrates James and Raquel’s engagement

The Vanderpump Rules cast partied it up in Santa Barbara where they hit up a winery, complete with a great group photo to commemorate the occasion.

They also partied on a boat, and it was clear that the group was having a blast. But the real show-stealer was James and Raquel’s love, which was front and center throughout the trip.

Even Scheana Shay’s beau, Brock Davies, was in on the love. He shared a sweet clip to his Instagram Stories showing James and Raquel giggling and kissing each other.

And in other recent shares to Instagram, it seems the group gathered for a proper engagement party for the couple.

James shared videos of the romantic venue, along with a behind-the-scenes look as Tom Schwartz helped prepare for the festivities.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

But, of course, a Vanderpump Rules party wouldn’t be complete without some DJing from the groom-to-be. James’ co-star Lala Kent took to her own Instagram Stories and shared a video of herself dancing in front of James’ DJ booth as they both bump to the music.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

James and Raquel’s other co-stars, Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett also shared some pictures from the day. The venue was clearly the perfect place for romantic outfits and displays of love.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram and @charliburnett/Instagram

James has come a long way from his early Vanderpump Rules days

Since joining the show, James has polarized VPR fans with his wild antics and tendency to get out of control.

His (often) drunken conflicts with his castmates caused massive rifts between them and many feared he wouldn’t manage to make a comeback.

However, James decided to seek help for his alcoholism and recently celebrated two years of sobriety. And after hitting a rough patch with his longtime friend, Lala Kent, James has worked to rebuild his relationships.

His current relationship with Raquel seems to reflect a much happier James.

That isn’t to say that he isn’t still the same brutally honest and often over-the-top person he’s always been. Fans will surely not be left disappointed when Season 9 premieres and includes all of the drama we’ve come to love.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.