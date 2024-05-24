Virginia Coombs claps back as MAFS fans tell her to move on from her ex

We cannot count the number of times Virginia Coombs has bashed her ex-husband Erik Lake since their divorce, but did she just do it again?

That’s what Married at First Sight fans assumed when the Season 12 alum posted a shady message about an ex.

They quickly jumped in the comments and blasted Virginia, calling her “bitter” and asking her to move on with her life.

However, while Erik is her only ex-husband, he’s not her only ex and this time she wasn’t referring to the airline pilot.

Some elements mentioned in her post hinted that she was talking about someone else, but the critics must have missed that.

Virginia later responded and told the commenters that her post had nothing to do with Erik.

MAFS star Virginia Coombs throws shade at an ex

Virginia, who resides in Atlanta, recently visited her hometown of Spring Hill, Tennesse, and posted about the moment after returning home.

In a video posted on Instagram, the MAFS alum joked about the trip writing, “✅ marked safe from seeing my small-minded ex on my quarterly visit to my tiny hometown ✅.”

She also added in the caption, “small town escapees know the struggle 🙋🏻‍♀️ bonus points if said ex is homophobic and still live at home with their parents 🤣.”

“Bitter, much?” questioned a comment.

“Omg get on with your life he has. Don’t hate he’s happy get another drink it helps,” retorted someone else.

Another commenter tried to say that Virginia wasn’t over her ex or she wouldn’t be “insulting” him, adding, “You are only hurting you by not forgiving and moving on with your life.”

“He was the best thing that ever happened to you. You were FAR too immature for that man!” wrote someone else.

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs responds to MAFS critics

Virginia is known for throwing shade at Erik but was referring to someone else this time.

However, MAFS fans assumed she was talking about her ex-husband again, and after seeing the comments she clapped back.

She posted a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “The fact that some of y’all in the comments think I only have 1 ex or that Atlanta is my hometown is WILDDD.”

Virginia Coombs responds to MAFS critics. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia noted that people from her hometown will know which ex she’s referring to in the post.

As for the critics who thought she was bashing Erik again, she told them, “It’s also just a funny joke that anyone from a small town understands. It’s not that deep.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.