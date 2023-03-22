MAFS: Erik Lake’s new fiance tells Virginia Coombs to ‘move on’ as she bashes him online

Things have gotten messy on social media between Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs and the woman who’s now engaged to her ex-husband Erik Lake.

Virginia has blasted her ex on social media and made videos about their toxic relationship. She’s also been trying to warn his new fiance about his behavior, but she wants none of it.

Virginia recently posted a TikTok video singing the words to the song, Opposite by Sabrina Carpenter.

The message on the screen stated, “Sing the words that apply to your last relationship but the version where your ex-husband gets engaged less than a year after you cut him off.”

Virginia got a slew of backlash for continually talking about her ex. However, that only spurred the 29-year-old to speak out again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erik’s fiance, Logen, who also goes by Lola, has seen the videos and comments that Virginia has made about her soon-to-be husband, and she had a lot to say about that!

Erik Lake’s fiance tells MAFS star Virginia Coombs to ‘move on’

Backlash or not, Virginia is speaking out, and she posted another video after a commenter wrote, “girl this is a bad look, lol. You’ve been divorced over a year- why make a singing video dissing him moving on?”

@meet_virg_ Replying to @anangelinthebahamas our society is so used to love bombing that we actially think its normal when its not. You know what is normal? Me having feelings about my ex husband getting engaged. ♬ original sound – Virginia Ann

Virginia said in her response that she didn’t think it was normal for Erik to get engaged after six months. She said much more than that in the clip, and Lola eventually chimed in.

“Ppl send me ur s**t all the time and I’ve kept my mouth shut bc I feel sorry for u. For once in my life, I’m in a healthy relationship. Move on,” she wrote.

However, that started a war of words, as Virginia responded, “Girly I truly hope he never does to you what he did to me. But that doesn’t change anything he put me thru.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/TikTok

Lola reasoned that if the MAFS star was concerned, she would have sent her a private message instead of blasting Erik publicly.

Virginia later told her, “I do believe everything I’m saying in this video and again I do hope you don’t go thru what I did.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/TikTok

Erik Lake’s new fiance tells Virginia Coombs ‘leave us alone’

The lengthy exchange continued between the two women on social media, and Lola responded to some of the shocking claims made by Virginia.

Virginia called Erik an “abusive narcissist” and toxic in her video, but Lola clapped back, saying, “I’ve seen enough texts & emails to know u were toxic 4 each other.”

Lola also clarified that she’s not being abused by Erik and added, “Just leave us alone.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/TikTok

“I truly hope he never does it to you,” responded Virginia, who also told Erik’s future wife “your experiences with him do not change my experiences with him.”

Whose side are you taking in this bitter war of words? Does Virginia have a right to speak on her experience with Erik, or is it time to move on?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.