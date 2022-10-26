MAFS: Erik Lake’s girlfriend brags about his adventurous spirit 

MAFS star Erik Lake has found love after a divorce from Virginia Coombs. Pic credit: @erik_cleared_for_takeoff/Instagram

Erik Lake is off the market after announcing his new relationship last week.

Erik and his girlfriend Logen went public on social media, with Erik composing a heartfelt message gushing over his significant other.

Before dating his current girlfriend, Erik was matched with Virginia Coombs on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Erik made MAFS history as the first cast member to have been married and divorced before the show.

While Erik and Virginia were hopeful about making their marriage work, they had glaring differences and often got into nasty fights.

Virginia and Erik said yes to staying married on Decision Day and joined the cast of MAFS: Couples’ Cam; however, they eventually chose to get a divorce.

Now Erik has expressed feeling happier than ever with his current girlfriend, and she appears to feel the same.

Erik Lake’s girlfriend loves his surprises

Erik Lake’s girlfriend Logen, who goes by Lola on Instagram, took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post from Erik.

The post included a collage of photos from Erik and Lola’s plane adventure.

In one photo, Lola smiled from inside a plane. A second pic included the plane exterior. The third pic in the post saw Erik and his girlfriend smiling for a selfie inside the aircraft.

Erik teased Lola’s potential pilot career path in text over the image that read, “I got to show her a Citation XLS my dad flys part time. Future pilot in the works maybe?!”

Lola responded to the post, saying, “Always surprising me with new adventures.”

Erik Lake says girlfriend makes him better in every way

Erik shared several photos with his significant other while detailing the positive impact Lola has had on his life.

He expressed feeling like his love with Lola is on a new level that he’s never attained before.

The MAFS star also raved about how naturally the pair can laugh and joke, which is important to him.

Erik praised his girlfriend’s genuine heart and sweet, kind character.

It appears the two have enjoyed lots of adventures and memorable experiences as Erik wrote, “I’m grateful for every moment we get to share together. We’ve had a lot of memorable ones so far and I’m looking forward to more of them in the future. She makes me better in every way. Everything is so easy and positive and she makes life worth living to the fullest every day.”

He concluded the post, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world and I’m thankful I get to be yours. I love you Logen.🤍.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.