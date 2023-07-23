Viewers are furious that Angela Deem was cast on 90 Day: The Last Resort

TLC viewers will be ecstatic to see Angela Deem back on their TV screens when the new show 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres next month.

Just kidding, people are angrier than ever that the production company behind the series has decided to cast the controversial 90 Day Fiance star despite years of complaints about her behavior.

At one point there was even a petition on Change.com for the network to ban Angela from TLC.

That was created in 2019, but in 2021, it picked up steam again, after Angela did something else outlandish on the show.

At this point, it’s hard to keep track, and long-time viewers have grown exhausted with her behavior.

However, that hasn’t stopped the 57-year-old from acting out, and it also hasn’t stopped Sharp Entertainment from hiring her.

Meanwhile, that four-year-old petition to have Angela axed has garnered 8899 signatures and is a little over 1000 signatures short of their 10,000 goal.

Viewers do not want to see Angela Deem on 90 Day: The Last Resort

If 90 Day Fiance viewers are on one accord about anything, it’s that they’re sick and tired of Angela Deem, and they’ve made that clear a thousand times.

However, they’ll need to say that louder for the people in the back, or the people at Sharp Entertainment, because they seem to love the controversial TLC star.

That would explain why she was cast in the newest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, and after the network teased Angela and her husband, Michael llesanmi’s appearance, people lost their minds.

“This production crew is shameless. Glorifying domestic violence for $$ 🤮,” wrote one commenter.

Another person bluntly stated, “We literally hate Angela, stop putting her on tv.”

One viewer wrote, “Angela and emotionally and physically abusive. If her actions on the show were performed by a man, those episodes would never air. Do us all a favor and remove her from your platforms.”

“Stop giving Angela a job!!!” said someone else.

Another person stated, “I don’t get it. Everyone is BEGGING you to get rid of Angela and you still keep bringing her back.”

Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi attempt to fix their marriage

TLC has been teasing the couples as the premiere date for the new show draws near. They initially revealed that the first two couples are Big Ed and Liz Woods, and Jovi Dufren and his wife Yara Zaya.

A few days ago they revealed that the third couple is Angela and Michael, whose tumultuous relationship has played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Now, viewers will see the couple’s attempt to fix their rocky marriage with the help of experts.

Angela and Michael have become emotionally distant due to years of living apart, and viewers will see them address trust, jealousy, and other issues when the show premieres.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.