TLC finally reveals third couple on new spinoff show 90 Day: The Last Resort

TLC is keeping us on our toes with these big reveals for their newest spinoff show, 90 Day: The Last Resort, and they just revealed the third couple.

Like it or not, get ready to see the couple you love to hate back on your TV screens, Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi.

Truth be told, it’s Angela that viewers have issues with, and there have been many times when they’ve called for the network to fire her.

They have no intention of getting rid of the controversial TLC star, and you can bet that she’s going to bring the drama when this new show premieres.

There’s been no secret that Angela and Michael have had troubles in their marriage, and there were even rumors that the couple had split for good.

We’ve witnessed several dramatic breakups and makeups between the pair over the years, but now they’ve put their marriage in the hands of professionals.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi try to mend their marriage on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff

It’s official! Michael and Angela are among the group of five couples that will put their relationship to the test on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

We already know that these two have a mountain of problems to work through. We’ve seen jealousy and control issues rare their ugly heads on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and those problems have not been addressed.

Their bio for the new show states that living apart for the past five years has taken a toll on Angela and Michael, who are not just physically but also emotionally distant.

“Loneliness has led them to make bad decisions and to be suspicious of one another. Can the retreat help them forgive, learn to trust again, bridge the gap in their communication, and figure out how to stay close despite the distance, or will old habits die hard and ultimately lead to the end of Angela and Michael’s relationship?”

Three couples have officially been revealed on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Last week, the network revealed the first two couples on the show, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, along with Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown.

They join Angela and Michael, and now there are two more couples under wraps.

Monsters and Critics spilled that tea months ago, so in case you missed it, the other couples are Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, along with Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

The show will feature the five couples alongside a team of professionals helping to mend their relationship during their stay at the fancy Isla Bella Beach Resort and Spa in the Florida Keys.

They’ll navigate jealousy, trust, sex, anger, and intimacy issues with group therapies, couples’ sessions, and unique on-and-off-resort activities.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.