90 Day Fiance: Two-year-old petition to ‘ban Angela from TLC’ is picking up traction once again

A petition to ban Angela Deem from TLC has resurfaced. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s recent behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is bringing attention to an old petition to ban her from TLC. Viewers of the show have been complaining for years about Angela’s treatment of her husband Michael llesanmi with some even accusing her of abuse.

Most recently an argument between the pair had fans in an uproar after Angela shouted at Michael and berated him over the phone because he didn’t support her enough after her surgery.

The interaction has sparked new outrage from TLC fans and has even reignited a two-year-old petition from people who want her axed from the network.

TV viewers want Angela Deemed banned from TLC

Angela’s recent actions on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? have sparked new life into an old petition, and now more people have added their signatures.

The Change.org petition was created two years ago, but did not get the 5,000 signatures it required to garner much attention. However, more people have recently signed the petition and it continues to creep closer to its 5,000 signature mark.

The petition — which was started by someone named Alice Paige — has over 4,000 signatures as of the time of this article. And Alice wrote a lengthy explanation regarding the reason for her petition.

It reads, “Angela Deem is the epitome of an abusive partner. Dangling citizenship over the head of her much younger fiance and forcing him to cater to her whims and follow her rules–for example, prohibiting him from working due to her jealousy–she continuously abuses him before the public eye.”

The petition also reiterated recent claims made about Angela regarding her alleged abuse of Michael. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? viewers have reasoned that if Michael had treated his wife the way she treats him, the abuse claims would be taken more seriously.

“Partner abuse is never acceptable. If these behaviors were happening to a woman, there would absolutely be an uproar as they are completely outrageous and harmful,” states the petition. “TLC should be ashamed to be broadcasting this at all, let alone without any intervention or acknowledgment of the abuse.”

Petition says TLC is promoting abuse

The petition against the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star went on to state that, “TLC is promoting and giving a platform for financial, emotional, and physical partner abuse by continuing to give Angela airtime.”

The signees want the network to remove the 54-year-old from the show immediately and to also make a donation to a domestic violence organization.

It states, “Take Angela off the air immediately and acknowledge the harm and damage she has caused to the psyche and well-being of a young man eager to find love and get to America. A donation to a domestic violence organization or immigrant rights group would be very meaningful as well.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.