Victoria Fuller shares sweet smooches with Greg Grippo, calls him the love of her life

It seems as if the love has only gotten stronger for Bachelor power couple Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo.

Although the two may have gotten a rocky response from Bachelor Nation at the start of their relationship, they seem to be going stronger than ever these days.

The couple was spotted on their first date in Italy at the end of October last fall, just as fans were watching her develop a relationship with Johnny DePhillipo on Bachelor in Paradise.

Though the timeline may have been confusing for viewers, Victoria announced her relationship with Greg on the BIP reunion and declared her love for the former Bachelorette contestant shortly after.

Now that a few months have passed, she has admitted that Greg is the love of her life.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, the former contestant took to Instagram with some photos of her and Greg sharing a few kisses and enjoying some sweet moments together.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller calls Greg Grippo the love of her life

“loml❣️,” Victoria declared in her caption.

It didn’t take long for Greg to respond back, chiming into the comments section to declare Victoria as “his person.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

While the two have been sharing much of their relationship on social media, things weren’t always sunshine and rainbows for the lovers.

In fact, Greg had to ask fans to stop sending hate to his family at one point, and Victoria even broke down on her first podcast appearance post-Paradise while explaining the situation.

Victoria and contestant Johnny got engaged during the Season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but things went south shortly after the show stopped filming.

While Johnny claimed her relationship with Greg had something to do with their breakup, Victoria denied the claims and wished to move on from the situation in order to focus her time on Greg.

Although their relationship may be an unconventional Bachelor mash-up, especially since Greg hails from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, the two have proven their love to be the real deal.

Victoria and Greg prove their love with an endearing video

Recently, Greg and Victoria took to TikTok with a funny yet heartwarming video of Greg attempting to do Victoria’s makeup.

The video showed the connection between the two, as Victoria continued to be Greg’s biggest cheerleader — even though he clearly had no idea what he was doing.

The sweet video showed them laughing and sharing a few intimate kisses before showing fans the final result, which Victoria said he “absolutely slayed.”

During one portion of the video, Victoria asked Greg about his favorite and least favorite thing about her.

“I love that you challenge me in the best of ways,” Greg said before joking that he doesn’t love it when she hasn’t gotten enough sleep in the morning.

Now that the pair are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together, it seems that they are more in love than ever as they get ready to celebrate even more holidays by each other’s side.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.