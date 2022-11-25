Greg Grippo tells fans to stop sending his family hate amidst Bachelor in Paradise drama

Greg Grippo has spoken out against BIP viewers who have sent hate to his family. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

The Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo was not going to let the haters ruin Thanksgiving this year so he took to Instagram with a stern message.

Greg has been fielding hate on social media due to his relationship with Victoria Fuller but he took a stand when people started to target his family.

Once his mother and sister started getting hate online, Greg stepped in and tried to put a stop to it!

In a recent Instagram Story, he called out the trolls and wrote, “Send all the hate that you desire my way, but please leave my mother and fam out of this.”

For viewers who tuned in to this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Tuesday night’s reunion had its fair share of jaw-dropping moments — especially when Bachelor Nation found out that Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo broke up after getting engaged on the finale.

While rumors had been circulating in real time that Victoria had moved on quickly with Greg, the two confirmed their relationship. Greg was brought out during the reunion to speak about their new relationship and some people are not happy about it.

Greg Grippo tells Bachelor in Paradise viewers to stop sending his family hate

While Greg is seemingly brushing off the hate he’s been receiving over his relationship with Victoria. However, he doesn’t want his family involved so he paused his Thanksgiving festivities to send a message to the critics.

He wrote the stern message on a black background and before ending his message, Greg added, “Enjoy your thanksgiving.”

Greg and Victoria’s relationship upset viewers after they saw a heartbroken Johnny at the reunion. They show their disapproval of Victoria for moving on with another member of Bachelor Nation so quickly.

Although the new couple seemed smitten during the finale, it was evident that the audience and Victoria’s fellow castmates were unsure how to feel about their relationship — especially since the timeline of when they actually got together seemed a bit blurry.

Johnny had inferred that the two had started talking while he and Victoria were still engaged and still working on their issues but Victoria denied all of his claims.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo spent Thanksgiving together

After Greg’s PSA to his followers, Victoria shared a few snaps of the two in the car, seemingly before heading to Thanksgiving dinner.

The first showed the two cuddled next to each other with the words “happy thanksgiving” written on the post.

The second photo showed a sillier side of the couple as Victoria tilted her head back and Greg gave her a kiss on the side of her head.

Although some of Bachelor Nation may not have warmed up to the couple just yet, it seems as if they are still going strong as the two are now able to publicly show their affection for one another.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.