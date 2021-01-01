The Real Housewives of Orange County cast was shaken up coming into Season 15.

One of the more notable shakeups was OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson’s exit from the show. She was the last remaining original RHOC housewife and her departure made RHOC the only Housewives franchise without an OG cast member.

Since her departure, Vicki has been taking the time to focus on her relationship with her fiance Steve Lodge and spend time with her grown children and grandkids.

However, just because Vicki is focusing the majority of her energy on her family doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have a little leftover time to invest in throwing shade at the current RHOC cast.

Vicki calls two current RHOC cast members ‘wannabes’

Vicki recently spoke with Champion Daily, where she revealed that she doesn’t keep up with the current season. In fact, Vicki claims that she doesn’t watch the show at all.

When asked for her thoughts on the current season of RHOC, Vicki says, “The truth is I’m not watching it.”

Of course, she didn’t just stop there. Vicki also dished that she has “no interest” in keeping up with the current cast, including former Tres Amigas friend Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd.

“I have no interest in keeping up with Shannon’s whining, Boring Wind’s alcoholism, Kelly’s trashy mouth and lifestyle, or the other two wannabes,” she said.

Two wannabes? Who could Vicki be talking about?

Well, she pointed out Shannon, Braunwyn, and Kelly by name. This leaves just two other current RHOC cast members – Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

This isn’t the first time Vicki has thrown shade at Emily and Gina

Real Housewives of Orange County fans know that Vicki isn’t known for giving the warmest welcome to new cast members.

One of the more memorable examples was her introduction with Braunwyn back in Season 14 when she first referred to the newcomer as “Boring Wind.”

So, it comes as no surprise that Vicki resisted creating relationships with Emily and Gina, both of whom joined the RHOC cast in Season 13. What did come as more of a surprise, was that Vicki revealed that neither woman would make her dream cast for the show.

Instead, Vicki opted to keep the two slots open in her RHOC dream roster for a “Rich newbie.”

Although she may not be fond of Emily or Gina, Vicki isn’t too worried about them. She’s staying centered with her familial priorities.

“I’m at peace with the fact that I’m no longer on the show and am enjoying my life without it, moment by moment,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.