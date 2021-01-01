Vicki Gunvalson slams RHOC cast, calls out Shannon Beador’s ‘whining’ and Kelly Dodd’s ‘trashy mouth’

Vicki Gunvalson may have left The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, but that doesn’t mean she’s been removed from the drama.

Dubbed “the OG of the OC,” Vicki’s departure from the franchise at the end of last season was a monumental moment for the show. It left the RHOC as the only Housewives franchise without an original cast member.

But naturally, Vicki’s official departure doesn’t mean she’s leaving the drama behind her. In fact, the 58-year-old is still as opinionated as ever and she’s not holding back when it comes to the latest season.

Vicki claims she doesn’t keep up with the latest RHOC season

Speaking to Champion Daily, Vicki responded to the frequently asked question of if she’s watching the latest season of the show.

Considering that Vicki had issues with the majority of the RHOC cast prior to her exit, it came as no surprise that she claims to not watch anymore.

“And to answer the one thing that’s come up, people are curious about my thoughts on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The truth is I’m not watching it,” she says.

“I’ve heard that I’ve been a topic of conversation periodically, as some have kept me updated,” she continued.

Vicki then revealed exactly why she has no interest in keeping up with the current RHOC drama.

“But I have no interest in keeping up with Shannon [Beador]’s whining, Boring Wind [Braunwyn Windham-Burke]’s alcoholism, Kelly [Dodd]’s trashy mouth and lifestyle, or the other two wannabes.”

Vicki may not be a fan of the latest season, but she did share her RHOC dream cast

Although she was stepping out of the franchise and claiming to be uninterested in the latest season, it’s clear that Vicki still very much cares about the franchise itself.

In fact, Vicki recently gave some thought to who her dream RHOC cast would be and revealed her answer to her Instagram fans and followers.

According to Vicki, her dream cast would even include some of the women she’s not interested in watching now.

Naturally, her top choices included herself, Tamra Judge, Braunwyn, and Kelly. She completely eliminated current cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, instead opting to add “rich newbies” to the roster.

Vicki also removed her longtime Tres Amigas frenemy, Shannon. Although she did note that she may let Shannon return in a friend capacity.

It seems that while you can take the woman out of the OC franchise, you can’t take the OC franchise out of the woman.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.