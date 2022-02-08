Varya Malina talks about her mental health after Geoffrey Paschel’s 18-year sentence

Varya Malina spoke about how she has been dealing with her mental health and stress amid Geoffrey Paschel’s sentencing. Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina made a video on social media where she addressed how she has been dealing with stress and her mental health amid her partner from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Geoffrey Paschel’s 18-year prison sentence.

Geoffrey was convicted of the June 2019 domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping of his ex-fiancee, which took place just weeks before he went to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Geoffrey faced 12-20 years for the charges and the judge gave Geoffrey even more time than the prosecution asked for after delivering a powerful assessment of his dangerous patterns and behavior.

Geoffrey has maintained his innocence despite photo evidence, witness testimony, and a history of domestic violence accusations that were laid out at the trial. He has a hearing about a possible retrial set for April 14, 2022.

Varya Malina opened up about her mental health amid Geoffrey Paschel’s 18-year prison sentence

Varya posted an optimistic video of herself smiling and making hand gestures as the different ways she deals with stress flashed across the screen.

In the video, which had “How I’m dealing with the stress” written across the top of the video, Varya shared several strategies.

The text read, “Counseling, outdoor activities, babysitting, landlording, meditation, making videos, family time, and self-care procedures.”

In the caption of the video she wrote, “Sharing the secret of my smile #mentalhealth #emotionalhealth #stressrelief #stressmanagement.”

Varya Malina made huge life changes to be with Geoffrey Paschel

Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel stayed together after Before the 90 Days but kept it a secret until he was found guilty of violently attacking his ex-fiancee.

Varya is reported to have won the green card lottery and that is how she has been able to stay in America.

She originally built a life in Pensacola, Florida, and was apparently residing in a house owned by Geoffrey. Once he was found guilty she became the face of handling his affairs before moving into his house in rural Tennessee.

She has shared her prison talks with Geoffrey, asked his supporters for money, kissed a picture of Geoffrey for New Year’s, and has been very active on social media in his defense.

Several women have come forward to allege that Geoffrey was seeing multiple women while he was supposed to be with Varya which is something Varya has not addressed.

