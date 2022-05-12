Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark show off rehearsal dinner outfits ahead of Italy wedding

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark flaunt their formal attire at their rehearsal dinner for their Italy wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is ready for her second trip down the aisle as she prepares for her dream Italy wedding to husband Beau Clark.

The couple officially tied the knot in September 2020, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. And although Stassi and Beau were thrilled to wed prior to the January 2021 arrival of their first daughter, Hartford, they had hoped for a bigger celebration in the future.

And it looks like the future is now. The little family of three traveled to Italy to have their second wedding. In the midst of their celebrations, Stassi took some time to share a monumental part of their preparations — their rehearsal dinner.

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark flaunt their formal attire before their rehearsal dinner

Taking to Instagram, Stassi shared two separate posts that showed off both her and Beau’s love for one another and their fabulous formal attire chosen for their rehearsal dinner.

In the first post, Stassi shared two photos from their shoot. Picture one included her and Beau strutting hand-in-hand down a tree-lined street. Naturally, Beau looked dapper in his suit and tie, but it was Stassi’s stunning white gown that stole the show.

Donning an off-the-shoulder, fitted dress with a side slit that displayed her perfectly toned legs, Stassi was glowing as her blonde locks flowed down her shoulders. The dress was paired with one of her favorite pairs of pointed-toed heels, complete with a bow accent.

“Rehearsal dinner OOTD, y’all,” Stassi captioned the first post.

The second post went classic with a black and white shot of the couple. With his hand laid gently on her back, Stassi and Beau both shot sultry looks at the camera.

“Another one. I can’t stop,” Stassi captioned the second post.

Stassi and Beau are surrounded by family, friends, and Pump Rules co-stars in Italy

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi and Beau are joined in Italy by several family members, friends, and even their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz came along for the ride.

Although Katie and Tom recently announced their separation and now-pending divorce, the former couple showed up as a united front to support their friends as they renew their love for one another now that they’re able to travel to Italy.

Always one to share her most fabulous moments, Stassi is sure to share more precious moments from their Italy experience.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.