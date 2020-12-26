Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval scores acting role in Vivica Fox movie on Lifetime

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval landed a role in Lifetime’s upcoming TV movie titled The Wrong Real Estate Agent.

Tom plays a creepy handyman named Connor who is hired to maintain the new property that lead characters Julie (Vivica A. Fox) and her teenage daughter, Maddie (Alaya Lee Walton) move into.

Julie and Maddie first meet Tom’s character when he randomly appears in the teenager’s room featured in an ET exclusive clip. Connor then rapid-fires questions about Maddie’s room asking maintenance questions like which lock she wants for her room.

Maddie then approaches her mom about Connor who confronts the real estate agent that sold them the home, Charles (Andres Londono).

Charles reassures Julie that Conor is there to help them with, “Anything, anything at all.”

“He’s a little weird but he’s a good man and a hard worker,” Charles says of Connor.

Tom’s acting career

As many of the viewers know, the majority of the Vanderump Rules cast took jobs at the restaurant to support themselves while they pursued acting careers.

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, SUR and Pump, are located in the heart of LA, which made it convenient for actors to work there and pursue a Hollywood carer.

Before appearing in Vanderpump Rules, Tom landed roles as Doug in Alien Presence, Vinnie in The Pit and The Pendulum and Steven Carlyle in Behind Your Eyes, per his IMDb page.

Naturally, Tom’s career as a reality TV star and restaurant manager has sustained him and taken a good chunk of his time, but Tom has still managed to land roles in several features.

He appeared in the TV movie Dying For a Baby and has been a guest star in The Other Two and Social Status.

He has two upcoming production credits in Scare Us and Young Again.

Tom and Ariana face legal difficulties

Tom and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix are in hot water for legal troubles with their cocktail recipe book titled Fancy AF Cocktails.

An author whom they attempted to collaborate with, Alison Baker, has sued them for a breach of contract.

Ariana was initially going to write the book alone when she struck a deal with Alison, and they mapped out a contract regarding writing credits and splitting profits.

Once Tom got involved, they attempted to renegotiate the contract but decided to go separate ways.

However, when the couple eventually released the book, Alison noticed that it “incorporates many of the proprietary rights” from the concept she mapped out with them in their previous contract.

The legal drama occurs as both Tom and Ariana have seemingly been confirmed to reappear for Vanderpump Rules Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.