Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix being sued for breach of contract over their book Fancy AF Cocktails

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are in hot water over their 2019 book Fancy AF Cocktails.

The Vanderpump Rules couple is being sued by author Alison Baker, who is claiming breach of contract.

Fans actually saw this book idea blossom on past episodes of Vanderpump Rules a few years ago.

Originally, it was Ariana’s idea to write a cocktail book, and she had quite a bit of experience as a bartender at Sur.

However, during Season 5, Tom told the blonde beauty that he wanted to collaborate with her on the project, but she did not take the idea too well.

The couple had a huge fight because Ariana didn’t want Tom involved in the project.

But, things changed and by 2019, the couple released Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

Now, the writer who was signed on to originally collaborate with Ariana on the project is suing the couple.

Tom and Ariana sued for breach of contract

As it turns out, author Alison Baker is none too pleased with the Vanderpump Rules stars.

She is suing the couple for breach of contract, according to documents recently obtained by US Weekly.

Alison is said to have met Madix in 2015 and they discussed the idea of co-writing a cocktails book.

According to her lawsuit, they agreed that the book would be written from Ariana’s perspective.

Baker claims she entered into an agreement with the 35-year-old Bravo star which would see the author getting an initial fee of $3,000 for her co-writing services.

Additionally, Baker would get 45 percent of the total advance paid out by any publisher who agreed to take on the publication.

Furthermore, The women’s agreement also allegedly stated that Alison would get co-writer credit on the title page of the book, as well as 45 percent of the “actual earned royalties on sales of such book in perpetuity.”

However, things did not go as planned because according to Alison Baker, Tom Sandoval “forced himself” into their agreement. The TomTom bar owner reportedly wanted to write another book with Madix but use Madix and Baker’s idea.

Baker is suing for damages and attorney fees

Once Tom Sandoval got involved with the book, Alison Baker alleges that she entered into a new agreement with both Vanderpump Rules stars.

The agreement was that Tom and Ariana, “share any revenue from this separate endeavor in equal thirds,” with Baker.

The trio later decided not to move forward with the project, but in 2018 Baker found out that the couple had written their own book– which “incorporates many of the proprietary rights” from the original concept between Baker and Madix.

Baker is now alleging that this is a breach of their first contract and she wants an accounting of monies and benefits gained for the sales of the “infringing book.”

Baker also wants a “reasonable” amount paid to her for attorney fees and further relief to be decided by the court.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.