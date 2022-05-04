Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy allegedly breaks 2-years of sobriety: ‘He was super drunk’

An anonymous source claims to have witnessed VPR star James Kennedy “super drunk” while hosting a party in New Jersey. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has seemingly fallen off the wagon and back into old habits after more than 2 years of sobriety.

The notable DJ was recently spotted in New Jersey and a witness went so far as to call his behavior “belligerent” — which is reminiscent of James’ heavy partying days.

The end of 2021 was a tough time for James as it saw the end of his 5 year relationship with then-fiancee, Raquel Leviss. Although James previously mentioned how hard it was for him to watch Season 9 unfold and then subsequently see his relationship crumble, James was able to rebound and found love with his latest flame, girlfriend Ally Lewber.

Has James truly returned to drinking? According to one eyewitness, James had more than just a couple of drinks.

Source claims Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was ‘super drunk’ while in New Jersey

Speaking to In Touch, an anonymous source alleged they witnessed James’ “belligerent” drinking while he was hosting a party in Atlantic City.

“He was super drunk,” the source claimed. James wasn’t alone at the party, either, as he was reportedly at the party with Pump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

The eyewitness also claimed that James was acting erratically and didn’t seem to “care” about his behavior.

“[Kennedy] ran in and out of the venue multiple times when he didn’t get his way — management had to reel him in. He was drinking, and did not care about how he acted,” they shared.

James reportedly screamed for water, rep claims he was frustrated and missing DJ equipment

James’ behavior hit another level when he reportedly began screaming when he felt there wasn’t enough personal security surrounding him…and when he needed a drink of water.

“At one point he was calling for security, because he was upset there wasn’t enough security around him, and at another point he was screaming for a water,” they added. “But he did have a bottle of Tito‘s and a champagne bottle at the DJ booth according to one of the staff. I saw him drinking champagne but I did see them give him single drinks at various times but he didn’t drink them at that moment.”

According to In Touch’s report, James’ rep cleared the air and explained the running around wasn’t due to his drinking, but rather the fact that he had missing equipment needed for his DJ set.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.