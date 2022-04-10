Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy enjoys Jamaican getaway with girlfriend Ally Lewber

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is enjoying a nice Jamaican vacation with new girlfriend Ally Lewber. Pic credit: Bravo/@itsjameskennedy/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is enjoying the honeymoon phase of his new relationship with girlfriend Ally Lewber. After his intense split from former fiancee Raquel Leviss, James has seemingly moved on to the next chapter of his life.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, James was first spotted with Ally back in January while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas with friends. At the time, he posted a quick video clip to his Instagram stories where he was seen holding hands with the brunette beauty while her identity remained a mystery.

Finally, in March, James went public and Instagram official with his new love, and in a recent post to social media, James seems as happy as can be in his new relationship.

Over on his Instagram, James shared another set of photos with new flame Ally Lewber. This time, the couple has been enjoying some alone time in Jamaica.

In the series of snaps, James shows off some of their recent adventures, including partying at the Pacha Disco nightclub.

James’ photoset displayed the love he’s feeling for Ally. In one particular snap, Ally smiles wide for the camera while James stares adoringly at her.

Another shot included the couple posing poolside on the same night.

“🌙 💗🇯🇲 Jamaica with my girl,” James captioned the post.

James moves on with new relationship, Raquel goes on first date post-split

While James is clearly vibing with his new girlfriend, his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss is moving on at a much slower pace.

In fact, during a guest appearance on Katie Maloney’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Raquel not only admitted that she just recently went on her first date since splitting from James, but she also revealed that she’s judged his recent choices.

Katie prompted Raquel to fill in the blank, “I’m judging you if…”

Raquel’s response left no room for doubt as she clearly referenced her past relationship with James.

“…you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one month period,” she shared.

Raquel went on to clarify that although she judges James for moving on so quickly, she understands that everyone deals with breakups differently.

“But I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing,” Raquel noted. “I think it’s a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people.”

As for her first date post-split, Raquel revealed it was none other than Pump Rules alum Peter Madrigal.

“I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal],” Raquel dished. Despite using the term “date,” Raquel confirmed it was just a “friendly” date and a great way for her to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

