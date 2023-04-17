Vanderpump Rules spoilers: Raquel Leviss hears shocking rumor hours before date with Garcelle Beauvais’ son

While viewers may be anxious for the upcoming finale, there’s still more drama to come on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Now that Scheana Shay’s wedding festivities are over, the cast will head back to L.A. on Episode 11, which is set to air this coming Wednesday.

In spoilers for the new episode, Raquel Leviss seemingly wastes no time on the dating front as she sets up a date with Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders.

However, hours before the date, she finds out he may not be separated from his wife, Samantha Saunders, after all.

In the preview clip, Raquel explains to Scheana and Brock that Samantha had taken to her Instagram Story to say that Oliver had been cheating on her with multiple women, including her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Under the impression that Oliver and Samantha were no longer together, Raquel is confused about whether or not to still meet up with him.

Raquel Leviss finds out Oliver may not be single on Vanderpump Rules

Raquel says Oliver texted her the night before to confirm their upcoming date, to which Scheana and Brock advised her to talk to his ex beforehand.

“Maybe before going into it, talk to her,” Scheana says. “You know she’s gonna respond right away. Be like, ‘Hey, I’m seeing all of this stuff. First of all, he told me he was separated.'”

Raquel and some fellow Vanderpump Rules gals first met Oliver while out to dinner at Vanderpump a Paris, Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas establishment, in an earlier episode of Season 10.

Oliver works as a server at the restaurant, and as he introduced himself to their table, Raquel and Lala both showed interest in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s son.

Raquel and Oliver ended up making out at another bar in Vegas after Lala Kent gave her the green light.

Samantha has since spoken out about the kiss, telling ET she and Oliver were still together when it happened last year in Vegas.

“I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad,” she explained.

The publication was told that Oliver officially filed for divorce in January.

Oliver recently spoke about his quick fling with Raquel last year, which according to Tom’s timeline, happened right at the start of her months-long affair with the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner.

During his appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast two weeks ago, Oliver opened up about his date with Raquel last summer.

Oliver says he went to Pump restaurant with his mom and Lisa, which was aired and will be shown in the upcoming episode.

He said the two went for dinner in Beverly Hills, and although they “spoke for a little bit” afterward, it never amounted to anything.

“She has a lot on her plate right now,” Oliver said, referring to the recent revelation of her affair with Tom.

It can be assumed that Oliver won’t be featured on the show much after this week’s episode, especially since he confirmed the two haven’t stayed in touch.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.