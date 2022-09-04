Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss not to ‘blame’ for Oliver Saunders’ cheating

Raquel Leviss isn’t to “blame” for Oliver Saunders cheating, according to his wife. Pic credit: Bravo

Oliver Saunders’ wife, Samantha Saunders, says she doesn’t “blame” Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss for any flirtation that happened between her and her husband.

Oliver, son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, found himself put on blast earlier this week after Samantha learned he had been cheating on her with multiple women.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Samantha took to her Instagram with a scathing explanation of the impact Oliver’s cheating could have on their family.

In her detailed accounts of what transpired, Samantha shared screenshots of conversations between Oliver and other women — including their explicit conversations and his offers to fly them to Las Vegas.

Among the long list of women Oliver is alleged to have cheated on Samantha with, was Raquel Leviss.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall Raquel has been single for almost a year following her December 2021 split from co-star James Kennedy.

Although she’s been taking it slow in terms of getting back into the dating scene, it seems she’s found herself in the middle of some heated drama.

Thankfully, Samantha cleared the air and revealed she doesn’t hold Raquel responsible for anything that transpired between them.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss off the hook from Oliver Saunders’ wife after recent flirtation

Taking to her Instagram Stories once again, Samantha gave her followers more information on what has taken place since she went public with the cheating allegations against Oliver.

In one slide she wrote, “I want to Clarify me and oliver have not filed for a divorce just yet! After I found out about Raquel that is what is pushing me to file!”

“We have nothing in the courts with a legal separation, custody battle, or a divorce just yet!!” she continued.

In the next slide, Samantha further clarified that just because Raquel was the last straw with her and Oliver doesn’t necessarily mean she blames the Pump Rules star.

Pic credit: @samantha4saunders/Instagram

“FYI- I don’t blame Raquel,” she shared. “She did nothing wrong and has been respectful and supportive.”

Oliver admits he was unfaithful, Samantha claims Garcelle is trying to ‘silence’ her

In her previous posts to her Instagram Stories, Samantha further accused her mother-in-law Garcelle of unfollowing her on social media in an attempt to keep her silent.

“Garcelle has unfollowed me because she wanted me to be silent!” Samantha shared.

Oliver had previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues, ones that according to Samantha, she was willing to help see him through.

Since going public with her accusations, Oliver has set his social media accounts to private, though screenshots of his Instagram Stories were captured and shared elsewhere.

“I apologize for my Sons Mother Putting My Business Out There. We Are Getting Divorced,” he wrote.

Oliver is set to appear as a guest in the upcoming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.