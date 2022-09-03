Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver accused of cheating on wife with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss

Garcelle Beauvais’ son has been accused of cheating on his wife with multiple women including Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/mjt/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has found herself dragged into some pretty hefty drama involving the son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Garcelle Beauvais.

Garcelle’s son, Oliver Saunders, has been called out by his wife Samantha Saunders for allegedly cheating on her with multiple women — including Raquel.

The allegations come after it was recently revealed Oliver may be making a guest appearance on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Oliver currently works as a server for Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump at her new Vanderpump Paris restaurant in Las Vegas.

According to Samantha, Oliver has been cheating on her for quite some time and she says she’s not going to put up with infidelity in their union.

Taking to social media, Samantha stated she has the receipts to back up her cheating allegations against Oliver and she has no intention of keeping their marriage in tact.

Over on her Instagram, Samantha pinned a post showing a brief screenshot of a conversation she reportedly had with Oliver.

In the screenshot, Oliver claims no one would take Samantha’s allegations “seriously.” And while the screenshot doesn’t give much information away, Samantha lashed out at Oliver in the post’s caption.

“I have been told to stay SILENT! DIVORCE- @iamoliversaunders,” she began. “since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible. He has made jokes about my mental health and suicidal thoughts with coworkers. He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant.”

Samantha then goes on to accuse Oliver of making out with Raquel and planning to continue dating the Pump Rules personality once filming for Season 10 wrapped.

“I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming,” she continued. “He continue to lie to me and say he wanted to work on things but behind my back continue to talk bad about me and disown being a stepdad.”

The caption continued to detail why Samantha fell in love with Oliver in the first place. She admits that when they first got together she didn’t understand the full scope of the “demons” he was fighting but stated she supported him and their family in order to help him get clean.

Adding fuel to the fire, a video was recently uploaded which sees Raquel and Oliver embracing before settling in for a meal together.

As if the initial allegations weren’t shocking enough, Samantha then took the unfolding drama to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed screenshots from the various conversations Oliver was allegedly having with women outside of their marriage and accused her mother-in-law of trying to silence her.

“Garcelle has unfollowed me because she wanted me to be silent!” Samantha alleged.

Screenshots further fuel allegations of infidelity between Oliver and Samantha

In the myriad of screenshots shared by Samantha in her Instagram Stories, several conversations seemingly took place between Oliver and multiple women.

In the first screenshot, Samantha shared a DM she received from a woman who recounted a conversation that occurred between herself, a friend, and Oliver while dining at Vanderpump Paris. The woman states she has “no intention” of coming between someone’s marriage but thought Samantha should know.

The following screenshots included conversations of Oliver reportedly telling women they’re “sexy” and asking them to meet up whenever they come to Las Vegas.

In one particular conversation, Oliver even tells a woman he would be able to get her a discount at any “Cesar’s property” if she came to visit him.

For his part, Oliver has privated his Instagram account, though his Instagram Stories acknowledging his wrongdoing and confirming their separation and future divorce were captured.

As of this report, Garcelle and Raquel have yet to comment on the ongoing situation.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.