Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss announces new podcast

Former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss isn’t done spilling the tea just yet, announcing that she is launching her podcast in the new year.

Following a disastrous Season 10 that found her embroiled in major drama with her fellow castmates after discovering she had been having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, Raquel has kept a relatively low profile.

At the peak of the scandal, fans and viewers alike were shocked when news dropped about the affair since most of the season showed Raquel flirting with Sandoval’s BFF, Tom Schwartz. At the time of the affair, also known as Scandoval, Sandoval was still in a nine-year relationship with his girlfriend, Ariana Maddix.

Once the news broke, Raquel seemingly couldn’t handle the heat and checked herself into a mental health facility.

In recent months, the former beauty queen has noted that she’s in her “healing era” and remains focused on personal growth.

Apparently, that also includes opening up about her own life.

Pump Rules alum Raquel Leviss says she’s dropping a podcast in early 2024

Taking to her Instagram, Raquel shared the exciting news with her 629,000 followers.

“COMING JANUARY 2024,” she captioned the post.

Raquel’s new podcast is titled “Rachel Goes Rogue.” Pic credit: @rachelgoesroguepodcast/Instagram

Although Raquel hasn’t provided any details about what listeners can expect when the podcast drops in the new year, it’s likely to take a similar format to that of her former castmates — including Sandoval.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sandoval started his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom. He later admitted that the scandal had changed viewers’ perception of him, noting he had “creeper vibes.”

Followers react to Raquel’s podcast news

Raquel has proved to be a controversial personality, and the announcement of her podcast further proves the point, with users leaving comments on the future host’s endeavor.

As it turns out, most commenters aren’t planning on giving her podcast a chance.

“She needs to just go away!!!!!!” one user wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, adding that the podcast won’t contain any substance but will be filled with “her stumbling over her words.”

Others had trouble imagining what Raquel could have to talk about or give advice on.

“What are you giving advice on,” a comment read. “How to sleep with your friends boyfriend??”

Despite the onslaught of criticism, some noted they were happy to see her “moving on,” but it didn’t change their questions on whether or not she’d be able to carry a podcast on her own.

Some of the harshest criticism poked fun at the podcast’s name and comments telling Raquel that her “15 minutes” of fame were up.

Although she has plenty of naysayers in the post’s comment section, it likely won’t deter Raquel from her newest venture.

Listeners must tune in during the new year to see how the new podcast will unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.