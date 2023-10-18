Tom Sandoval says he gives people ‘creeper vibes’ following cheating scandal

Controversial Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is reportedly aware of the harm his affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss caused but is clueless about why Scandoval was such a big deal.

As viewers know, Tom has been fielding continuous criticism and backlash following his months-long affair with Raquel while he was still in a committed relationship with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The bombshell news dropped near the end of Season 10 of the hit Bravo show, much to the shock and horror of fans and cast members alike.

After the initial dust settled, Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility for three months while Tom continued living under the radar.

His semi-hibernation ended when he launched his new Everybody Loves Tom podcast and revealed his involvement in other reality television shows separate from Vanderpump Rules.

Tom was recently revealed to be the Diver on the current season of The Masked Singer and is participating in the new show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

On the October 16 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Tom was questioned about his affair and, according to the 41-year-old, he’s concerned about how it has tarnished his reputation.

Tom Sandoval denies he’s a ‘narcissist’ who gives ‘creeper vibes’

During the episode, Tom opened up about the initial kickback from his affair and admitted he was surprised at how big of a deal it became.

“It was a pretty juicy f**king scandal,” he shared. “If you would have opened up Instagram, you would have seen me and Ariana every day.”

He also noted there were plenty of cruel messages that contained “vicious” and “visceral” hatred.

When another contestant asked why his particular affair was such a “big deal,” Tom was seemingly just as stumped.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “I’m a f**king stupid reality star. Like, come on, man.”

Tom also confessed that before Scandoval, people were excited to meet him, and now that’s simply not the case.

“Now, people think I’m a complete narcissist, creeper vibes. I’m definitely not here to run away. I want to punish myself. I think I deserve it,” he stated.

Tom was accused of trying to steal the limelight from Ariana’s debut on Dancing With The Stars

While Tom may be trying to garner sympathy from his castmates and viewers of Special Forces, that hasn’t swayed many from noticing the coincidence of his return to reality TV.

In fact, Tom’s exit from The Masked Singer resulted in a wave of comments from social media users who were suspicious of his timing.

The comments took it one step further by accusing Tom of using the Fox show as a way to show up Ariana’s appearance on the current season of Dancing With The Stars.

While some have mentioned it could truly just be bad timing and an unfortunate coincidence, others are seemingly unconvinced.

Regardless of his true intentions, it’s unlikely Tom will be able to outrun his new reputation any time soon.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.