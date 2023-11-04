Lisa Vanderpump defends Tom Sandoval: ‘They’ve all screwed up at some point’

BravoCon 2023 is underway — and the Vanderpump Rules panel did not disappoint.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo show garnered millions of viewers and made headlines across various publications worldwide.

Scandoval became the focus of pop culture for weeks, and Ariana Madix triumphed over Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

And while it affected all parties, Ariana came out on top with brand deals, television opportunities, and plenty of new fans.

During the Vanderpump Rules panel (where Raquel was not present), the Season 11 cast sat down and talked about the upcoming season.

Lisa Vanderpump sat next to Tom and seemingly tried to excuse his Season 10 behavior as if everyone just moved on.

Lisa Vanderpump gets real about Vanderpump Rules cast

On TikTok, a clip from the Vanderpump Rules panel at BravoCon showed Lisa Vanderpump speaking about Season 11.

It was hard to pick up filming again — especially since they didn’t get a long break as they typically do because Scandoval brought the cameras back up and delayed the reunion taping.

Lisa said, “I love them all individually and dearly. They’ve all screwed up at some point. Maybe not to this extent (as she points to Tom Sandoval).”

She continued, “I’ve seen them grow up, and I think the magic of the show is the fact that they have these intense relationships with each other way before the show started. And sometimes it’s difficult to navigate.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

Filming Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has already wrapped, and everyone returned except for Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix navigated filming together as a group and still residing in the same house.

Both went on to do other projects, including Dancing with the Stars for Ariana and The Masked Singer for Tom. He also appeared on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX.

There was a sneak peek shown at BravoCon that alluded to accusations that Tom tried to hurt Airana’s dog, as she yelled at him and said her lawyer would deal with it.

It will be interesting to see where things go with the others on the show — especially with the girls filming with Tom. Everyone was firmly siding with Ariana, but it’s been teased that some relationships have improved.

As the Vanderpump Rules cast enjoys BravoCon, there will be more spoilers, panels, and other fun as they take on Las Vegas.

Vanderpump Rules will return in January 2024.