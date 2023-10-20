Ariana Madix reflects on ‘worst-case scenario’ Scandoval drama, DWTS success

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has had a whirlwind year, and it’s seemingly come full circle for the reality personality.

Earlier this year, Vanderpump Rules viewers were shocked to hear the bombshell news that Ariana’s boyfriend of nearly 10 years, Tom Sandoval, had been engaging in an ongoing affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The scandal was also a horrific shock to Ariana’s castmates as well and was documented at the tail end of Season 10.

Once the reunion rolled around, it was clear there was no coming back or saving Ariana and Tom’s relationship.

At the time, Ariana’s feelings around the affair were obviously raw, and her pain was visible.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thankfully, since that time, Ariana has made fantastic strides in her life and has worked hard to move on from Scandoval. One of her more recent moves includes appearing on the current season of Dancing With The Stars.

In addition, Ariana has also been named Reality Star of the Year.

Ariana Madix talks Scandoval affair and thriving after heartbreak

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ariana opened up about how this past year has affected her and the lessons she’ll be taking on as she moves through life.

“The situation made me realize I can do hard things,” she told the outlet. “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was okay. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.”

Recalling the affair, Ariana admitted she initially avoided social media and was informed through her friends about how much traction her personal heartbreak was making on the internet.

Though she also made it clear with a resounding “no” that her feelings towards Tom and Raquel have yet to change, Ariana couldn’t help but gush about the support she’s received from fans and followers.

“It’s incredible. Sometimes I’ll go to the mall and meet someone who’s been through a similar situation,” she shared. “And then we’ll talk in the middle of Sephora and cry and hug each other.”

Despite the positive connections she’s been able to make with viewers and acknowledging the “boost” her scandal gave to the show, Ariana explained that it caused conflicting feelings for her due to it being her “real life.”

Ariana thrives on Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars after Vanderpump Rules affair heartbreak

As she continues to heal her heart following the destruction of her nearly 10-year relationship, Ariana is pushing ahead, and part of that includes expanding her reality career by joining Season 32 of the hit ABC show.

Speaking again to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old shared her ongoing excitement for the dance competition show.

“I’m having the best time,” she gushed. “If I could do rehearsals and performances every day for the rest of my life, I’d be happy. I find it so rewarding and fun.”

An added bonus to appearing on the show is the new friendships she’s been able to forge along the way.

When asked by the outlet who she’s gotten closest to, Ariana revealed she’s made a deep connection with fellow contestants YouTuber Lele Pons and actor Barry Williams.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.