Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer teases Arianna’s new man, Scheana bombshell, and more Scandoval drama

The Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer for Season 11 has arrived and it does not disappoint.

Scandoval changed the dynamic of Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss’ affair taking over the new season of the show.

Thanks to the new teaser, Vanderpump Rules fans know that won’t be changing anytime soon.

However, some of the show’s focus will shift – shining a light on other hot topics like Ariana Maddix’s new romance and Lala Kent’s pregnancy journey.

The footage has a few lighter moments, but most of it highlights the coming drama, including Sandoval and Arianna finally interacting in a group setting.

In true Vanderpump Rules fashion, a few bombshells are thrown in the mix, too, like Tom Schwartz propositioning ex-Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay telling husband Brock Davies she doesn’t think they are endgame.

Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer teases more Scandoval fallout and Ariana Maddix’s new man

The teaser kicks off with a newly blonde Schwartz defending Sandvoal to Ariana and her new man, Daniel Wai. It’s as awkward as it sounds that’s for sure.

Ariana’s relationship with Daniel is featured more, especially as she deals with still living with Sandoval. Daniel spends more time with the group, even going on the final cast trip with them.

This is when Sandoval comes up to meet Daniel, leading to a blow-up between Ariana and Sandoval. Ariana blasts Sandoval for only wanting to talk when the cameras are rolling.

Meanwhile, Schwartz continues to push for the group to be friends again, which gives Ariana a good chuckle.

Jax Taylor also pops up to take on Sandoval. They have a tense fight, which should surprise no one given their dynamic.

When Scheana isn’t telling Brock she doesn’t see them lasting forever, she’s figuring out how Sandoval fits into her life. Scheana goes off on Sandoval for making her not trust Brock while also demanding to know what she means to Sandoval without cameras rolling.

Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer features some fun and Tom Schwartz’s proposition to Katie Maloney

Switching to other things happening on Vanderpump Rules, Katie believes Schwartz will regret losing her as they begin to date the same women. Yes, the love triangle involving the two exes is still coming.

Something Vandperump Rules fans didn’t expect to see was Schwartz proposing a one-night stand with Katie. Schwartz’s lady friend Jo Wenberg makes an appearance. This sparks anger from Katie and, of course, has Schwartz playing peacemaker.

Over with Lala, she gathers all the ladies, including Lisa Vanderpump to help her choose a sperm donor as she reveals her journey to have a second child. Lala isn’t the only one with babies on the brain, either.

James Kennedy has an awkward conversation about wanting babies with Ally Lewber, who isn’t on the same page at all when it comes to having a family.

Wowza! There’s so much still to come on Vanderpump Rules as Season 11 hits the halfway point. Be sure to keep tuning in so that not a moment of the drama or entertainment is missed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Vandeprump Rules spin-off, The Valley, premieres next week right after the show. You can see a new trailer for The Valley right here.

What do you think of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 so far?

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 is streaming on Peacock.