The Valley to capture fallout of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s separation

We have some good news for the few viewers who want to see the aftermath of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s separation.

Production on The Valley Season 1 is back underway following the bombshell announcement, capturing the aftermath of the split to air as part of the final episodes of the season.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the news, revealing that while production on the Vanderpump Rules spin-off wrapped last year, filming resumed recently.

It’s unclear how long the cameras will be back up, but it’s certainly a vote of confidence that Bravo wants the extra footage as part of the freshman season.

If the show came in well above expectations, then the network would be more inclined not to allow any extra episodes, so it is positive that we could have another messy reality hit on our hands.

Bravo previously filmed additional footage for Vanderpump Rules after Scandoval broke a year ago. Yes, it’s been that long since the cheating scandal gave the show a new lease on life.

The Valley would not exist without Scandoval

And hey, The Valley can thank Scandoval for its existence because the chances of a Vanderpump Rules spin-off before that were slim to none.

Heck, we were expecting Vanderpump Rules to be canceled early last year because the ratings and storylines were dwindling.

As for Taylor and Cartwright’s breakup, fans expressed concern that it was a ploy to promote The Valley, which the latter has shut down.

Cartwright said in a recent interview that the split is “absolutely not” a publicity stunt.

Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship began on Vanderpump Rules

Viewers watched their relationship get underway on Vanderpump Rules, with them both getting married on-screen in 2019, but their time on the show ended following the series’ controversial eighth season.

Taylor is expected to appear on an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules to argue with Tom Sandoval, which will then segue into the series premiere of The Valleys.

The new series focuses on couples living in the Valley after moving on from their partying ways.

In addition to Cartwright and Taylor, the show will feature Kristen Doute and a new cast of couples.

The trailer didn’t look that dramatic, but we’ll have to tune in when the show starts to assess whether it will be a success or a mere cash grab riding on Scandoval’s coattails.

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.