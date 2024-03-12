The Valley delves into Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s — Looks better than Vanderpump Rules

When Bravo first dropped teasers for The Valley, it seemed there were no issues between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Now that we know the Vanderpump Rules alums have separated after four years of marriage, Bravo doled out a much better trailer that showcases anything but marital bliss.

At first glance, their bickering is very reminiscent of the early years of their relationship on VPR, with cheating allegations and everything else you’d expect from one of the most bizarre relationships on the small screen.

The only thing missing is Cartwright yelling, “rot in hell,” as she so ironically did several years ago amid some big rumors about their relationship.

The new trailer’s purpose, it seems, is to dispel the chatter that the pair’s split is a publicity stunt to drum up interest in their latest show.

The footage is bursting at the seams with arguments, with Cartwright at one point hearing Taylor bash her to their friends on what seems to be a getaway.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s issues have already been shown on Vanderpump Rules

But for those who watched their ups and downs on VPR, this behavior between them seemingly hints that they haven’t had as many good moments together as they would like people on social media to believe.

Despite the glaring issues in their relationship, they always found themselves back together, and that looks to be the case here… unless Cartwright moving on from Taylor sticks.

She has already hinted at his unwillingness to change as one of their biggest hurdles, so we’ll have to watch this play out when The Valley debuts later this month.

Tom Schwartz shares his feelings on his friend’s marital woes

Tom Schwartz is also present in the trailer as he claims Taylor will be “divorced and miserable” like him.

We can’t wait for Taylor’s reaction, but we’re sure it will be filmed because every piece of drama in the cast members’ lives makes it to the screen nowadays.

Kristen Doute — the other VPR alum set as a series regular — is also getting caught up in the drama.

“I didn’t sign up for this all over again just to go through it again,” she yells at some of the new cast members.

Will another cheating scandal drive the story?

Unfortunately, we don’t get much context about why she’s feuding with her co-stars, but we’re sure it involves a cheating scandal because this franchise always has plenty of them to drive the story.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Valley will premiere out of Vanderpump Rules, with an argument between Tom Sandoval and Taylor kicking things off.

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.