Vanderpump Rules fans drag Lisa Vanderpump over reunion behavior amid Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules fans are dragging Lisa Vanderpump after her actions at the reunion show amid the fallout of Scandoval.
Part one of the Season 10 reunion show did not disappoint at all.
Scandoval was front and center with battle lines clearly drawn, with almost everyone taking Tom Sandoval to task, except for Tom Schwartz.
Considering their past history, it was no surprise that Schwartz was Team Sandoval.
However, Lisa also showed some serious support for Sandoval, and fans are not here for her actions.
Social media was ablaze with comments about Lisa sticking up for Sandoval, even taking on Lala Kent at one point.
Vanderpump Rules fans drag Lisa Vanderpump reunion behavior amid Scandoval
Twitter was flooded with Vanderpump Rules fans expressing their opinions on part one of the reunion.
Lisa’s behavior was one hot topic, and one Twitter user blasted the RHOBH alum for acting like Sandoval’s bodyguard and even coming at Ariana.
A different user couldn’t get over Lisa defending Sandoval so much, remarking on her treating the Toms like babies.
There was even a tweet taking aim at Lisa for not being a “girls’ girl” but rather always standing by “destructive men.”
Another reshared the clip of Lala calling Sandoval a dangerous narcissist and Lisa telling her that was ridiculous.
One Twitter user put it simply “Lisa’s pissing me off.”
Others didn’t hold back either, putting LVP on blast for her behavior as one critic admitted to losing respect for Lisa. A Tweet wanted Lisa to shut up, while another shared, “It says a LOT about Lisa defending those Toms No bish. No.”
Not everyone was coming for Lisa. Some could see her side of things amid all the Vanderpump Rules chaos.
Lisa Vanderpump Rules fans stand up for her amid reunion backlash
Some Lisa fans made it clear they are stanning her and rushed to defend her actions at part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.
“Agree. Lisa gave all of them opportunities & help make them very rich & most completely disrespected her. 4 Ariana 2 dictate who Lisa is friends with or who #Bravo has on #VPR next season is ridiculous. Ariana cheated w Tom when he was w Kristen #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion,” read one tweet.
Another Lisa fan called out Lala for the way she spoke and acted, claiming someone not Lisa’s getting a little big too for her britches.
Lisa Vandeprump did not make the best impression on a lot of Vanderpump Rules fans at the reunion.
Stay tuned to find out if that changes or gets worse over the remaining two parts of the cast showdown.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.