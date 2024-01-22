Valerie Bertinelli reacts to being fired from Kids Baking Championship

Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli shared some sad news with her Instagram followers this weekend.

Valerie was informed that she won’t be returning as the co-host for the hit show, Kids Baking Championship.

Valerie has co-hosted the Food Network show with Duff Goldman for years. It debuted in 2015 and is still going strong on Monday nights.

Kids Baking Championship Season 12 episodes are airing this winter, but Valerie taped them in the summer of 2022.

Valerie and Duff serve as judges for the kids’ cooking show and as mentors for the young bakers.

The duo has worked well together for years, and they are simply fantastic with the young bakers who come on the show each season.

Valerie Bertinelli speaks about Kids Baking Championship moving on without her

In the Instagram video shared below, Valerie speaks to the camera about the bad news she received.

She begins the video by explaining how she avoided facing the news she had received the previous evening.

“I’ve been avoiding what I got confirmation for last night, and I didn’t want to talk about it last night. I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings,” Valerie stated in her video.

“And I know it’s not supposed to. Logically, I know that it’s business. Budget cuts, right?” Valerie added before getting to the point of her recording.

“It really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not gonna be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship. Really sucks.”

She went on to explain that the episodes currently airing were previously filmed while she was going through a divorce.

“The show saved my life,” Valerie stated while holding back some tears. “It was like a floatation device.”

“So it really hurts that I won’t be able to go back and see everybody and say, ‘Hey, I made it through. Hi'” Valerie continued.

She was also saddened about the inability to tell everyone at the show what they meant to her.

Valerie thanks many people in the video below as well.

Fans react to Valerie’s video

Many fans of Valerie Bertinelli left messages of support on her video.

“Can we sign a petition for your return???” wrote one fan.

“Sorry Valerie. You were always a joy to watch in there,” posted another supportive follower.

“I wonder what fabulous project you will be free to accept now? 🤔💜 Love ya!” posted a supportive fan.

Valerie’s fans show their support. Pic credit: @Wolfiesmom/Instagram

Kids Baking Championship airs Monday at 8/7c on Food Network.