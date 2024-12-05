Val Chmerkovskiy calls out DWTS romances as ‘unprofessional’ for celebrity contestants

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy doesn’t believe celebrity contestants should pursue romantic relationships with their partners.

The three-time Mirrorball Trophy winner recently spoke out against the idea, calling it “unprofessional.”

While many dance professionals are single on DWTS, Chmerkovskiy is married to fellow dancer Jenna Johnson.

In the recently-wrapped Season 33, Johnson claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy partnered with Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks and achieved an eighth-place finish with his celebrity partner.

During the season, a romantic relationship between dancer Gleb Savchenko and contestant Brooks Nader became a spotlighted story.

Chmerkovskiy’s remarks arrived just as the couple confirmed that their relationship was on again.

Chmerkovskiy calls out ‘unprofessional’ romances on DWTS

During the December 3 episode of the Lightweights Podcast, Chmerkovskiy shared his thoughts about romances on ABC’s dance competition show.

“Long time ago, my first couple of seasons, I’ve been given partners that I did have romantic exchanges with—incredibly unprofessional to do so in my mind,” he told host Joe Vulpis.

“Because I’m here as their teacher and as their partner, and I’m probably, in some way or another, in a position of authority to them. Like, don’t s*** where you eat kind of thing comes into play,” Chmerkovskiy said.

As mentioned, speculation quickly surfaced during Season 33 that Gleb and model Brooks Nader were romantically involved. The rumors continued through early interviews and into the season. The duo teased fans during the season, suggesting nothing was happening.

However, a leaked video from DWTS revealed a backstage kiss between them and furthered the speculation. Judges and co-host Julianne Hough repeatedly mentioned their “chemistry” in episodes.

Once Gleb and Brooks’s season ended, the romance appeared to have also ended, possibly over text.

However, Monsters and Critics recently reported that Brooks and Gleb confirmed they’re back together since Season 33. The couple was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills and replied that the relationship was “real.”

“We’re not playing games,” Gleb also said.

Val said he ‘undermined’ his own DWTS season with romance

“Behind closed doors, I undermined my own season,” Chmerkovskiy shared on the Lightweights Podcast.

He’s been part of the DWTS cast since 2011, debuting alongside Italian actress and showgirl Elisabeth Canelis in Season 13.

In several of his seasons, Chmerkovskiy was romantically linked to his castmates. That included actress Janel Parrish in Season 19, who finished runner-up alongside Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose in Season 25.

Chmerkovskiy achieved a win in Season 25 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

As early as 2015, Chmerkovskiy began dating fellow dancer Jenna Johnson. After dating off and on, they got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019. Last year, they welcomed their first child, son Rome, to the family.

During his recent podcast appearance, he praised his wife and her Season 33 dance partner, Graziadei, for having “great chemistry.” Chmerkovskiy explained it doesn’t always involve an element of sexuality but can also draw upon a duo’s camaraderie and trust.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.