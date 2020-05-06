UnbuckleMe on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes it special and where to buy one

Shark Tank is airing a special episode tonight. One of the pitches will feature Barbara Heilman and her daughter, Becca Davison.

They are pitching UnbuckleMe, a tool that makes it easier to unbuckle children’s car seats.

The mother-daughter duo came up with the idea after Becca had her first child. Barbara was helping with child care but had issues with unbuckling the car seat.

UnbuckleMe helps parents and grandparents unbuckle difficult car seats

Barbara has arthritis. Due to arthritis in her thumb, unbuckling a child’s car seat is no easy task. It can be quite painful, as well.

Since it was so painful, she would avoid taking her grandchild out of the house. Of course, this was not ideal.

Barbara has a background as an Occupational Therapist. Eventually, she made a splint to help open the buckle.

Becca realized how useful this little invention could be to other parents and grandparents. This led them to create UnbuckleMe.

It is a small clamp that reduces pressure to open buckles on child car seats. Many seats require nine pounds of pressure or more.

This is to ensure the child’s safety so they cannot get out of the car seat. The clamp helps people with health issues like carpal tunnel and arthritis.

Mothers and grandmothers who prefer long nails may also love this product.

According to their website, “UnbuckleMe is a type II lever that reduces the force needed to unbuckle a child’s car seat by more than 50%.”

They are already being sold at online and in-store retailers

Older kids can use it to unbuckle themselves. Right now, the UnbuckleMe clamp is sold on Amazon and at buybuyBABY and Nordstrom.

UnbuckleMe also comes in several colors ranging from black, white, bright pink, blue, and red. It is small enough to fit in your glove compartment or clip on your keys when not in use.

It retails for $14.99. In the beginning, they had a successful Kickstarter campaign. It raised $12,844 in 2017.

The campaign helped them to create a growing business. Will the Sharks bite and help them grow the company even more?

Find out tonight! In addition, products from Tanoshi, Proven Skincare, and ABii Robot will pitch their ideas on tonight’s special episode.

The special episode of Shark Tank airs Wednesday at 10/9c on ABC.