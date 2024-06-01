Tyler Crispen from Big Brother and The Challenge has a new podcast

Tyler Crispen has a new project debuting soon.

After appearing on several reality TV shows, Tyler is settling in to host a podcast with a childhood friend.

The podcast will cover their lives, their experiences, and what they are up to now.

Big Brother fans met Tyler as a BB20 cast member. He filled the stereotype of a surfer dude from the East Coast and became a fan-favorite to many viewers.

Tyler began a showmance with Angela Rummans on BB20, and they got engaged after their time in the game. The relationship ended, though, with Angela now living overseas.

Tyler also appeared on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22) and The Challenge USA Season 2. After finishing as the runner-up on BB20 (to Kaycee Clark), Tyler finished poorly on BB22 and The Challenge.

We also can’t forget when he appeared on an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Tyler Crispen announces his new podcast

Alex Kamenca is co-hosting the new podcast with Tyler. It’s called The Wavelength and it will provide insight into both guys.

For Big Brother fans who enjoyed watching Tyler on the feeds, this is a great way to catch up with him and learn what he’s been doing for the past few years.

The first episode arrives on Sunday, June 2, and will be available online.

Below is a teaser from Tyler and Alex about their backgrounds and what the podcast will entail.

The podcast clip below has Tyler and Alex introducing how they first met when they were five.

“We had beef at 5 years old. 24 years later here we are @thewavelength__ Full episode drops Sunday June 2nd 🌊,” reads the full caption.

More from the Big Brother universe

Jeff and Jordan from BB11 recently answered fan questions. The married couple (Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder) met in the Big Brother house and have been hosting a podcast where they chat about their lives.

Big Brother 21 alum Christie Murphy shared an adorable photo with her twins. She is happily married with two babies and enjoying life fully after leaving the Big Brother house.

A new season of Big Brother is coming to CBS this summer. Soon, the BB26 cast will take over primetime and the live feeds.

Here is the early BB26 episode schedule, breaking down dates and times for the first few weeks. It will be easier for fans to keep up with episodes this year.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons Tyler Crispen appeared on (BB20 and BB22).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.