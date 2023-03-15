Tyler Cameron was so broke, he had to call his dad to pay for Gigi Hadid date

Gigi Hadid owes Tyler Cameron’s dad a thank-you note.

The Bachelorette runner-up recently revealed that when he went out with the model back in 2019, he was so broke that his dad had to finance their dates.

Cameron, 30, shot to fame in 2019 after appearing as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Although he didn’t end up winning Brown’s final rose, Cameron went on to date a string of famous beauties, including models Camila Kendra and Paige Lorenze.

But it was his whirlwind romance with Gigi Hadid – the two dated for roughly two months shortly after his stint on the ABC dating show when he had just moved to New York – that caught Bachelor Nation’s attention.

This week, Cameron opened up about their brief relationship – and the stress that it caused his already-strained finances – while appearing on Trading Secrets, the podcast hosted by fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick.

Tyler Cameron opens up about financial struggles while dating Gigi Hadid

Tartick kicked off Monday’s episode of Trading Secrets with his “favorite” story about Cameron’s New York days.

The banker, 34, remembered sitting down for sushi with Cameron and former Bachelor Matt James shortly after Cameron and Hadid started dating.

Tartick recalled Cameron telling him, “Dude, I don’t know what the f**k I’m doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don’t know what my next job is, and I’m dating Gigi Hadid.”

Cameron cut in to correct him: “Not even $5,000. I had, like, $200, you know what I mean?”

At the time, Cameron said, he was new to NYC, “living on Matt’s beanbag,” and had “no money.”

“I’m just crossing my fingers, hoping [my debit card] swipes, and it just kept swiping,” the Florida native said.

The Real Dirty Dancing alum remembered going out on dates and calling his dad from the bathroom to ask him to cover the check.

“I’m like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like, ‘You got it, son, go get it,’” Cameron said.

Still, Cameron said he remembered those days as “the happiest [I’d] ever been because the world [was] wide open to me.”

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid’s relationship timeline

In July of 2019, Hadid made the first move by following Cameron on Instagram while he was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

A month later, after briefly reconnecting with Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Cameron was spotted on a series of dates with the model, 27.

In September, Cameron even joined Hadid in the Netherlands for her late grandmother’s funeral.

But by the start of October, the pair had called it quits.

But by the start of October, the pair had called it quits.