Tyler Cameron and Jilissa Ann Zoltko are staying together at his house after meeting on social media

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron may not be ready to settle down, but he is ready to explore new relationships and meet new people.

Fans had hoped that Tyler and Hannah Brown would confirm a relationship, but it wasn’t meant to be. It appears that they have both moved on.

Earlier this week, Tyler was spotted grabbing pizza with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in Florida.

Tyler had made no mention of having anyone visit him on social media. In fact, he hasn’t shared many posts from his home at all, so fans were abuzz with speculation about the relationship as soon as the two were spotted together.

Tyler invited Jilissa to his house in Florida after they chatted online

Jilissa has apparently been staying at Tyler’s house. The two supposedly met on Instagram, and when Tyler joked about bringing Jilissa to Florida, she took him up on the offer.

“Tyler and Jilissa recently started talking over Instagram after following each other,” a source revealed to US Weekly. “She decided to go to Jupiter, Florida, to meet him in person, which he, of course, welcomed.”

The source explained that the pair have been hanging out casually around the area and at Tyler’s house. However, the source noted that it is too soon to tell if the relationship will develop into anything serious. Right now, Tyler and Jilissa are just getting to know one another.

Earlier this week, Monsters & Critics reported that the two were spotted together in Florida grabbing pizza. At the time, Jilissa’s identity was a mystery, but fans have since uncovered more information about the model.

Tyler Cameron appears to have closed the door on Hannah Brown

Ever since Hannah and Tyler were spotted together after The Bachelor: After The Final Rose, fans hoped that the two would rekindle their romance.

When the two spent a month in quarantine together, fans were sure that they were headed for a relationship. However, it appears that that didn’t happen- both Hannah and Tyler have moved on.

After Tyler and Hannah spent a month in quarantine together, Tyler said that while he wasn’t ruling out a romance between them, but that the timing wasn’t right. He also said that he wanted to keep the details about his relationship with Hannah private.

Hannah returned to Los Angeles this week after spending a few months back at her family home in Alabama.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.