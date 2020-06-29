Tyler Cameron spotted with mysterious blonde as Hannah Brown heads back to California

Tyler Cameron recently confirmed that he’s single, so he technically has every right to do what he wants, right?

Well, this weekend, a photo surfaced of him with a mysterious woman grabbing some pizza in Florida.

The woman definitely isn’t Hannah B and she isn’t someone who was part of his quarantine crew.

Tyler didn’t post anything about his little outing, but it didn’t go unnoticed, in part because he has been labelled the most eligible bachelor from The Bachelorette.

Fans have some big questions – who is the mystery woman, and is Tyler dipping his toes into the dating pool again?

Tyler Cameron was spotted with a mysterious blonde woman

The photo shows Tyler and the woman leaving a pizza restaurant. The woman is wearing a tan-colored dress and Tyler is sporting blue shorts and a yellow t-shirt.

She’s wearing a mask and he’s holding his phone up to his face.

The photo, shared by Instagram account @everythingtylercameron, can be viewed here.

On the day the photo was taken, Tyler was also spotted shopping with the new Bachelor star, Matt James.

This isn’t the first time that Tyler is being linked to another woman. Back in April, he was spotted working out with a different blonde. He later revealed that she was one of his neighbors and that they were working out with a group of people.

A Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown relationship may not be happening

One thing we do know is that the woman isn’t Hannah Brown- she’s been in her home state of Alabama with her family.

As Tyler stepped out with the mysterious woman this weekend, Hannah revealed she was headed back to Los Angeles.

The news was shared on @bachelorteaspill’s Instagram Stories. Hannah’s brother Patrick spilled the beans by sharing a sweet message to his sister saying that he would miss her as she headed back.

As fans recall, Hannah was living in Los Angeles prior to the coronavirus shutdown. She went to visit Tyler in Florida in March after his mom suddenly passed away.

Back in May, Tyler was one of the first Bachelor Nation stars to show support for Hannah after she muttered the N-word while rapping a song on Instagram Stories.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.