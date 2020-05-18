Tyler Cameron and other Bachelor stars weigh in on Hannah B’s use of the N-word as she issues another apology

Tyler Cameron is close to Hannah Brown. Not only was he ready to propose to her last year, but they also spent a few weeks together in quarantine.

For the past couple of weeks, Hannah has been at her family home in Alabama, where she’s been bonding with her parents and her brother Patrick.

But it sounds like she was having a little too much fun with a friend this weekend, as she filmed herself singing a rap song.

In that song, the N-word is used, and Hannah didn’t disguise it as she sang. Instead, she muttered the word, as she was sharing the song live.

At the time, Hannah discussed the incident but didn’t take full responsibility. Instead, she said she didn’t think she said it.

Tyler Cameron offered his thoughts on Hannah Brown’s newest scandal

Now, Bachelor Nation is weighing in on her video, and Tyler Cameron is one of those who are choosing to speak out.

Rachel Lindsay, a former Bachelorette spoke out first, and Tyler used her stance to explain his own.

As it turns out, Tyler agrees with Rachel, revealing she hit the nail on the head when people get defensive. When people get defensive and aggressive, they become part of the problem.

But Tyler didn’t stop there.

People reached out to him after his post, asking him if Caucasian people really can’t use the N-word. As Cameron pointed out, this isn’t about dragging Hannah.

This is about using your platform to educate those who don’t understand the context of the N-word.

There was a big discussion about whether Hannah was really at fault. The word was used as part of a song, and she was merely singing the word.

But Tyler revealed that people who sing the N-word as part of a song are completely out of touch.

He then added that Hannah B is not a racist. He then revealed that blaming the rap artist isn’t the answer either.

Tyler shared his thoughts on the incident, sharing that people should show Hannah love and lift her up from this experience.

Cameron then added that she’s learning from the experience and that love conquers all.

Tyler Cameron wasn’t the only one who shared his thoughts

When the story broke this weekend, Hannah B issued an apology, saying that she’s sorry if she said the word as she was rapping a song.

However, not everyone thought it was an apology.

Now, Hannah has issued yet another apology, revealing that she owes everyone a major apology. She also reveals that she doesn’t stand by what she said and that what she said is unacceptable.

She promised to do better.

While Nick Viall has a podcast where he discusses Bachelor-related things, fans took to his Instagram to ask him about his thoughts on the whole thing.

He revealed that he wants more details about giving a statement, but added that he thought it was super disappointing to see.

It appears that Tyler is the only one who is willing to give Hannah the benefit of the doubt. Tyler had previously revealed that he could see himself dating Hannah in the future, and he could still have deep feelings for her.

While it seems that people just want this incident to go away, fan accounts continue to bring up the discussions and highlight why Hannah crossed the line.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.