Tyler Cameron is working out with a mysterious blonde woman — and then addresses social distancing

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is single, and he could be ready to mingle — just not right now, during these quarantine times.

However, it seems that some people believe he’s more than ready to mingle, as he was spotted hanging out with a blonde woman yesterday.

And there are pictures to prove it. But things may not be as they appear.

The pictures started to surface online with the message that Tyler is doing just fine without Hannah Brown, as another blonde woman appears to have taken her place.

While Tyler and Hannah have both confirmed that they are not dating, Tyler decided to address the whole story this morning.

Tyler Cameron spotted with a blonde woman at his home

It all started yesterday when photos surfaced of Tyler working out with his brother outside of his Jupiter, Florida home.

You can see the photos here, showing Tyler with his shirt off and a blonde woman joining them for some sprints.

For the most part, the two kept their distance, and there was no hugging or handshakes that took place, according to the photos.

While some fans may have believed the headline, guessing that Tyler had replaced Hannah, he decided to address the whole thing this morning on Twitter.

Apparently, Cameron received both good and bad messages from Bachelorette fans.

Tyler Cameron calls out clickbait and addresses social distancing

This morning, Tyler took to Twitter to address the feedback he received from his fans.

While some people were curious to know if Tyler had moved on with another woman, the majority of people wanted to know why he wasn’t practicing social distancing with the woman in the photos.

As he pointed out, he’s taking social distancing seriously and explained that he takes these precautions seriously.

I'd like to address this tmz article that has people upset about social distancing. I am just like y'all and am taking this serious. There are loved ones that I miss because I can't see them just like y'all, and even worse people still getting sick. I take these precautions… — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 23, 2020

After our workout and we talked for a bit… from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I'd give y'all the context. Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day ❤️❤️❤️ — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 23, 2020

He explains that the woman, along with other people not in the photos, were neighbors who were working out. The guys decided to get involved and run sprints with them.

One of them actually goes to school with his brother, Ryan.

Tyler also explained that they did chat afterward, but practiced social distancing. He then told fans indirectly to stop jumping to conclusions.

It was just this week that Tyler confirmed that he’s not dating anyone.

Since he’s single, he has every right to talk to other women. But fans are still hoping that he will pursue Hannah B when everything is over with coronavirus.

Fans have sent him money on Venmo to help him buy an engagement ring for Hannah.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.