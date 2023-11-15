Tumi Mhlongo defends actions amid Jack Luby’s drinking drama on Below Deck Med

Below Deck Med star Tumi Mhlongo has defended herself after she heard criticism about how she handled Chef Jack Luby’s drinking on charter.

On the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, Jack crossed a line when he did a shot with a group of female charter guests.

Despite being at the ladies’ request, it’s also a big no-no in Captain Sandy Yawn’s book.

Tumi saw the incident and urged Jack to tell Captain Sandy what he did before she heard it from someone else.

At first, Jack wasn’t too receptive, taking on the who’s-going-to-tell-on-me attitude, but the chef eventually came clean.

Social media was buzzing about Tumi being a snitch, and the chief stew had words for those who think that.

Below Deck Med’s Tumi Mhlongo defends herself amid Chef Jack Luby’s drinking drama

Taking to Twitter during the episode, Tumi was inundated with the trolls. But the chief stew had several Below Deck Med fans in her corner.

One user shared a message of support for Tumi, declaring she didn’t need to snitch on Jack because there were cameras everywhere. Plus, there were plenty of witnesses to his taking a shot with the guests.

“Thank you and I was never going to snitch on cheffy!! I LOVED working with him so much! In real life I couldn’t care less, but on camera whilst filming ? eyes everywhere 👀,” Tumi replied.

Tumi responds on Twitter. Pic credit: @TumiMhlongo/Twitter

The comments section had some haters out in full force. One reply even suggested that Tumi was at fault for not telling Jack he couldn’t have a shot while on charter.

“I MADE a grown man make a mistake ? What a joke of a comment 🤣,” shot back the chief stew.

Tumi fires back online. Pic credit: @TumiMhlongo/Twitter

Not all of the critics were coming at Tumi over Jack, either.

Tumi Mhlongo shuts down troll over Natalya Scudder remark

In a backhanded compliment, one user gave Tumi props for the Jack situation while insulting her leadership and recent drama with Natalya Scudder. The user accused Tumi of hating Natalya and acting like a middle school kid.

“Hate is a big word I never hated Natalya,” Tumi responded.

Tumi responds to a fan. Pic credit: @TumiMhlongo/Twitter

As Monsters and Critics reported, Natalya and Tumi have squashed their beef but have not made amends with Kyle Viljoen after the drama he caused this season.

Tumi Mhlongo isn’t shy about sticking up for herself, as it seems the trolls find every reason to diss her.

