Captain Sandy Yawn agrees with Hannah Ferrier on Below Deck Med’s chief stew revolving door

Captain Sandy Yawn agrees with Hannah Ferrier regarding the revolving door of chief stews on Below Deck Med.

It’s something Below Deck Med fans never thought would happen, but yes, the captain has sided with her former chief stew.

At BravoCon this weekend, the Below Deck Med Season 8 interior tension was a hot topic.

Captain Sandy did an interview with current chief stew Tumi Mhlongo to dish all the dirt on the hit-yachting show.

When they were chatting on the red card carpet with Us Weekly, Captain Sandy was asked about Hannah’s recent diss toward Below Deck Med.

That’s when the captain made a shocking admission while also keeping the blame off of herself.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hannah took a dig at Below Deck Med for being unable to find a permanent chief stew since she was fired on Season 5. All of the stews have been one and done so far since Hannah’s exit.

Captain Sandy admits that Hannah isn’t wrong, but it’s not her fault.

“Well, she’s accurate on the Below Deck Med [side of things]. She knows that’s not my decision. So, I don’t know what to do about that,” the captain spilled.

One former chief stew, Captain Sandy, would love to have back, aside from Bugys Drake, happens to be Tumi.

“Honestly, I would take Tumi back any day,” Captain Sandy dished. “She’s an incredible chief stew, and I love that I had no idea what was going on below deck. She never brought it on deck. She never did. I never knew. She’s great at that. She’s the consummate professional.”

Below Deck Med fans have a lot more of Season 8 to watch before determining if Tumi returning for another season will be an option.

We do know that Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott does make a Below Deck Med Season 9 appearance as a chief stew.

It seems Captain Sandy has had a little change of heart regarding Hannah because agreeing with her isn’t the only positive thing she said about her former colleague recently.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn would work with Hannah Ferrier again

Last month, Captain Sandy stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat all things Below Deck Med Season 8 with host Andy Cohen.

During one of his famous games, Captain Sandy had to answer a bunch of questions and choose from her Below Deck Med chief stews.

Along with Hannah, Bugsy, and Tumi, the options were Katie Flood from Season 6 and Natasha Webb from Season 7.

When asked which former chief stew she would work with again, Captain Sandy said all of them. Andy even double-checked to clarify that Hannah was included in the mix. Captain Sandy admitted that yes she would work with Hannah again.

Hannah Ferrier has yet to comment on Captain Sandy Yawn agreeing with her or saying she would work with her.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.