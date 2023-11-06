Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder shuts down Kyle Viljoen and Daisy Kelliher calls her out

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder wasn’t here for Kyle Viljoen saying nice things about her at BravoCon.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht had something to say about Natalya’s reaction to it, too.

The Below Deck crew panel took place on the last day of the annual fan event with Below Deck alum Kate Chastain as the moderator.

Kate didn’t hold back putting the yachties on the spot either, including bringing up the current Below Deck Med Season 8 drama.

Natalya and Kyle are at odds over him inserting himself into her now-resolved feud with Tumi Mhlongo.

During the panel, things got tense when Natalya called out Kyle for being fake nice.

Natalya Scudder shuts down Kyle Viljoen and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher calls her out

The Instagram account @bravobravobravobri captured the footage of Kyle trying to be nice and Natalya’s reaction. It all started with Kate basically asking Kyle to say something positive or fun about Natalya.

“Regardless of the absolute chaos Natalya and I are currently experiencing, she is a nut case in the best way. She’s really fun, very outgoing, and always brings the party to every single crew member, so I am very thankful for that,” he shared.

Despite some positive responses from Tumi and Luka Brunton, Natalya didn’t react to Kyle’s words with openness.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I knew this was going to happen,” Natalya expressed. “I think the only reason you are being, you had the last like year to talk to me and reach out to say something positive, and you’re choosing only right now because everyone is here. You have had the whole last three days to say anything to me, could of reached out to me, could of gone through a producer.”

The Below Deck Med stew was interrupted by Daisy, who had some words for Natalya.

“Yeah, but Natalya, calm down. What’s he gonna do stand up here and diss you like,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star stated.

Natalya shot back, “Well, he could of said anything to me, to be honest, Daisy, and I think I knew he would be coming for me.”

Things got heated with Kyle and Natalya before Kate stepped in to shut it down, reminding the group it’s not the Below Deck Med reunion. Kate then quickly changed the subject to Luka being smoking hot.

Where do Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen stand today?

It should come as no surprise that both Natalya and Kyle confirmed they are not friends at all.

Although they used to have a brother-and-sister relationship filled with love and hate, that’s not the case anymore.

“Absolutely not,” Kyle told TV Line.

The outlet later spoke with Natalya, who agreed, saying, “We are definitely not friends.”

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Med Season 8 to play out to see what brings such a divide between Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Season 11 trailer dropped, revealing the OG show won’t be back until February.

That means three more months of Below Deck Med, well, if there is a reunion. Based on Kyle and Natalya’s exchange, a reunion show is definitely needed.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.