Below Deck Med star chef Jack Luby shows off fitness transformation: ‘Total new human’

Below Deck Med star chef Jack Luby has revealed he looks completely different one year after filming the Bravo show.

Jack has been entertaining to watch on Season 8 amid the rest of the chaos.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the chef does find himself in hot water over drinking on charter.

While on-screen, Jack may be facing a little bit of trouble; off-screen, he’s reaping the rewards of his fitness journey.

That’s right, Jack has not only been working on himself physically but mentally, too.

Jack first unveiled his new physique via social media, revealing one of his killer workouts.

Below Deck Med star chef Jack Luby shows off fitness transformation

In one Instagram Post, Jack shared a video of him doing some heavy weightlifting, giving his followers a peek at his new look. Jack looks toned and ripped, that’s for sure.

The caption of his IG post explained what he’s been working on for the past few months.

“So happy to be able to finally deadlift again. Years of bad form resulted in chronic lower back pain. Spent the last 6 months in a lot physio therapy and actually started stretching daily (trust it’s not overrated) , now feeling like a new total new human 💪 🔥,” he wrote before adding the move he was doing in the footage.

Another video featured Jack working out in the gym on his upper body. Jack looks leaner and more toned than he did on Below Deck Med. For Jack, though, it’s all about feeling stronger.

“Little Sunday pump day 🔥, so good to be back in the gym and feeling strong again 💪,” Jack captioned the footage.

Not only has Jack used social media to reveal his fitness transformation, but the chef also spoke to The Messenger to share his story.

Jack Luby opens up about post Below Deck Med fitness journey

The Bravo personality has made so much progress on his wellness and physical journies that he sometimes doesn’t even recognize himself. It’s amazing what a difference a year of hard work can make for someone.

“I feel like a new human mentally, physically and self-confidence-wise after going out of my comfort zone and accomplishing all these goals and doing all these competitions and coming out the other side,” the chef shared with The Messenger.

Jack also admitted that he can’t relate to the person on Below Deck Med as he watches Season 8 back. Jack spilled that he took a trip to Bali once filming wrapped to take a break where he could work on his mental and physical health.

“My self-confidence is a lot higher. I think I’ve got a lot more self-esteem. I look at myself on the show, and I’m not happy with how I look. I think a lot of people can relate to that,” Jack stated to the outlet.

Chef Jack Luby changed his lifestyle to focus on his wellness and fitness journey, including only drinking alcohol on special occasions. All the hard work has paid off for him.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.