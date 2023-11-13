Below Deck Med spoilers: Kyle collapses and Tumi clashes with chef Jack

Below Deck Med spoilers for the hit Bravo show tease that some of the crew will play when Captain Sandy Yawn is away.

Captain Sandy hurt her wrist and had to leave the Mustique yacht to get it checked out.

However, the charter must go on without her because these female guests are ready to have a good time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, bosun Luka Brunton feels extremely guilty for Captain Sandy’s injury since she was helping him when it happened.

Plenty of drama goes down while the captain is off the yacht, too.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One part of the drama involves the chef, and another with a stew.

Chef Jack Luby and Tumi Mhlongo disagree

In the preview for Below Deck Med, chef Jack Luby can be seen taking a shot with the charter guests. Below Deck Med fans know drinking on charter isn’t something Captain Sandy tolerates at all.

Tumi witnesses the moment and tells Jack that he must tell the captain. The chief stew expresses just how strict Captain Sandy is regarding drinking on charter.

Jack, though, doesn’t seem so concerned and even appears taken aback by Tumi’s suggestion. Instead, he goes more with the attitude that she won’t find out unless someone tells on him.

The chef stands his ground — keeping Captain Sandy in the dark. In a confessional, though, Tumi explains that the captain will find out by a guest or crew. She’s giving Jack a heads-up, hoping he will do the right thing.

What’s wrong with Kyle?

A flip of the scene features the guests winding down their casino night as Tumi comes up to help Kyle Viljoen clean up the party. Tumi begins to talk about the Jack situation, but Kyle interrupts.

The stew isn’t feeling well at all. Kyle holds onto the glass door going out to deck before telling Tumi that he’s very dizzy and dropping to the floor.

On his knees, Kyle can be seen in pain and struggling to breathe a bit. Tumi questions if he’s being dramatic this time,

Kyle sits on the floor, explaining that he feels very dizzy before lying down for a minute. Tumi rushes off to find someone to help Kyle before the preview ends.

Below Deck Med fans will have to tune in to find out what’s really going on with Kyle and if Captain Sandy learns that Jack drank on charter.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.