Tristan Thompson heckled at recent basketball game as crowd chants ‘Khloe!’

Tristan Thompson got heckled by Miami Heat fans in his third game with the Chicago Bulls. Pic credit: NBA/YouTube

Sports fans are known for heckling players during games, as they’ll do anything to get under an opposing player’s skin. It’s been known to work sometimes, and other times has resulted in fans getting tossed out for inappropriate remarks.

Fans at a Miami Heat game recently let the Chicago Bulls’ Tristan Thompson hear it, as they appropriately chanted his ex’s name to remind him of Khloe Kardashian.

A fan captured it on video in a short clip as a highlight that Thompson probably won’t be including in his reel of favorite moments in the league.

Watch fans heckle Tristan Thompson during NBA game

On Monday, Tristan Thompson played his third game with the Chicago Bulls, who just acquired him after his release by the Indiana Pacers. However, it was Thompson’s lowest-scoring game of his three with the Bulls.

His new team took on the East’s Miami Heat, the best squad in the conference. Quite a few of their fans decided to heckle Thompson as he shot his free throws.

With Thompson at the free-throw line, fans seated in the section behind the basket are heard chanting “Khloe! Khloe!” as he takes his shot. Thompson seems unfazed, though, and hits his free throw. He ended up going 2-for-4 from the line for the game.

Tristan Thompson heckled with Khloe Chants for the First time as a Chicago Bull pic.twitter.com/zmCrWylK8Y — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) March 1, 2022

The Bulls would go on to lose the contest 112-99 to the Miami Heat, who lead the Eastern Conference. Thompson finished with just his two points and a rebound in 16 minutes off the bench, so possibly he was dealing with new team jitters, or those chants really affected him.

Thompson split with Khloe last year, Maralee Nichols seeking child support

For Tristan Thompson, the Chicago Bulls are his fifth team since he entered the league in 2011 as the No. 4 pick.

He played most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before brief stints with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers.

The NBA big man also made headlines due to his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

He originally started dating the reality TV icon in 2016, and they had a daughter, True, in 2018. However, rumors of Thompson’s infidelity came out during her pregnancy, leading to a split in February 2019.

The couple reunited in the summer of 2020, and there was even talk of a potential engagement. Last June, it was revealed the couple had split again.

Since then, Thompson has made headlines due to his situation with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, with whom he fathered a child. Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA star last June.

Upon Thompson confirming he was the father of Nichols’ child, he also apologized to Khloe Kardashian. Nichols has maintained that Thompson refuses to pay her child support and hasn’t even met his son.

For Thompson, his child with Nichols is his third. In addition to his daughter True with Khloe, Thompson fathered a child with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. A judge ruled that Thompson had to pay $40,000 in monthly child support to Craig for their son Prince along with $200,000 in back payments.

The Khloe chants may have been the wrong way for fans to go at Thompson during the game. It seems his issues with Nichols could be bigger right now, although the Heat fans got the win.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 14.