Tristan Thompson allegedly hopes new baby will bring him and Khloe Kardashian back together

Tristan Thompson hopes to win back Khloe. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram



Although it may not be evident as Tristan Thompson parties in Greece with ladies, the 31-year-old NBA player is reportedly “begging” to get back with Khloe Kardashian.

Last week, news surfaced that Khloe and Tristan were expecting a son through a surrogate.

The reports were surprising because Tristan has repeatedly cheated on Khloe, with the latest incident resulting in a child.

During the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians, Khloe learned about the paternity scandal involving Maralee Nichols and Tristan, and she allegedly broke things off for good.

But Khloe has taken Tristan back after cheating before, and the NBA player is allegedly hoping she will do it again.

A few weeks ago, rumors of a Khloe’s relationship with a man introduced to her by sister Kim Kardashian made headlines. The news reportedly upset Tristan, who hoped he had a chance with his baby mama Khloe.

Tristan Thompson reportedly hopes to get back with Khloe Kardashian

A source divulged the juicy details of Tristan’s efforts to In Touch magazine.

The source said Tristan saw the pregnancy as a way back into a relationship with Khloe. The source shared, “He’s begging Khloé to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Khloe is reportedly uninterested in the prospect of reuniting with Tristan romantically.

The source divulged Khloe “has zero interest in giving him another shot.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second child together

Tristan and Khloe have been plagued with cheating rumors since they got together in 2016.

When Khloe and Tristan first became an item, he was expecting his first child with model Jordyn Craig. Khloe became pregnant in 2017 and gave birth to Tristan’s daughter True in 2018.

But Khloe Kardashian comes from a big family and wants to offer the same to her daughter True.

A source told Page Six, “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

A representative for Khloe confirmed the unexpected news and said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.