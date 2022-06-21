Is Khloe Kardashian dating a new man? Here’s what we know

Khloe Kardashian has a new man, and he is totally different from her lovers of the past. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian reportedly has a new man, and he is nothing like the men the reality TV star dated in the past.

Last week, rumors linked Khloe to another NBA player, something the reality TV star vehemently denied.

Khloe has had trouble in the love department, dating athletes who aren’t known for fidelity. Khloe married former Los Angeles Laker player Lamar Odom, who struggled with addiction issues and infidelity. Khloe and Lamar married after knowing each other for a few weeks and ultimately divorced in 2016.

Khloe began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016 when he was expecting a child with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Khloe repeatedly took back Tristan, the father of her daughter True, but scandals featuring the NBA player were endless.

Kim Kardashian reportedly played matchmaker and introduced Khloe to the mystery man a couple of weeks ago.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly has a new man who is not an athlete

Page Six reports that Khloe is dating a private equity investor, which is a departure from her athlete men of the past. Khloe and her sisters tend to date high-profile men– Kim married Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner has dated Travis Scott. This departure from a celebrity man could be a good thing for Khloe.

Khloe has kept the relationship hush-hush, but a source spilled that Khloe met the financier a few weeks ago at the dinner party, and the two hit it off well.

Although the relationship is young, it has distracted Khloe from the seemingly endless drama with Tristan. The source continued that Khloe and Tristan only speak to discuss matters involving their daughter, True.

After five years of scandals featuring Tristan, the Maralee Nichols paternity scandal appeared to be the final straw for Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian breaks down on The Kardashians over Tristan’s latest infidelity

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama with Maralee Nichols unfolded in Season 1 of The Kardashians.

The Season 1 finale featured the Kar-Jenner clan learning about Tristan’s latest indiscretion, which reportedly happened on his 30th birthday while he was reconciling with Khloe.

Khloe said about the paternity scandal, “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna give me a f*****g heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating; I’m embarrassed.”

Khloe also revealed that watching the drama back was therapeutic for her.

The Kardashians is on hiatus.