Khloe Kardashian claps back at claims she’s already moved on to another NBA star

Khloe claps back at fans accusing her of already moving on to another NBA star. Pic credit: The Kardashians/Hulu

Khloe Kardashian has set the record state and let everyone know that she has not moved on in general, let alone to another NBA star.

After the recent airing of The Kardashians, Khloe’s life has been under a magnifying glass as fans have been trying to keep up with what she has been doing. Some were even led to believe that she is, in fact, in another relationship.

Khloe claims that she is not in a relationship with another NBA player

Rumors have stirred that Khloe was potentially in another relationship. However, Khloe quickly shut that rumor down and let everyone know that she is still single.

In a recent post by KardashianSocial, there was a tip that Khloe was in a relationship. However, the sender of the information could not verify the individual’s name.

Khloe quickly made everyone aware that she was focusing on herself and her daughter.

The Good American founder said, “Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Khloe is focused on herself and True after tumultuous Tristan romance

Khloe decided that after ending her relationship with Tristan, she would be focusing on herself and her daughter True.

Tristan has not been faithful to Khloe during the majority of the time that the two have been together.

During the final seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans saw how hard Khloe worked to repair herself after finding out Tristan was cheating on her.

Khloe worked on keeping her guard up and setting boundaries with Tristan for them to be able to maintain a solid co-parenting foundation regarding their daughter True.

However, as depicted in the show, Khloe finally started to let her guard down around Tristan and began to trust him, only for him to break her trust and cheat on her again.

The Season 1 finale of The Kardashians featured Khloe becoming vulnerable about the recent drama between Tristan and another woman.

Khloe mentioned that she felt humiliated by his actions, and the fact that she found out that he was cheating on her with the rest of the world was a slap in her face. That’s one reason, she could no longer see herself with him.

Hopefully, Khloe will remain true to herself and take some time to heal before stepping into another relationship.

The Kardashians are streaming on Hulu.